All eyes on Joe Biden

The characters in the White House’s world, one year in

Illustration by Steve Brodner

President Biden took office a year ago Thursday. He hasn’t eradicated the coronavirus pandemic, inflation is at levels not seen in 40 years, the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan was chaotic, and he hasn’t pushed into law all the plans he campaigned on or sent up to Congress. His approval rating looks mired firmly in the low 40s.

But Biden did get $3.1 trillion in infrastructure spending and pandemic relief passed, and — as he pointed out Wednesday in a news conference marking the anniversary of his inauguration — the last year saw millions of new jobs created and even more coronavirus vaccines administered. We asked award-winning satirical illustrator Steve Brodner to sketch out what Biden’s world looks like, a year into his term.

President Biden

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), House minority leader

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Senate minority leader

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)

Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive of Facebook

Stephen Miller, senior policy adviser and speechwriter for President Donald Trump

Rebekah Mercer, Trump backer and director of the Mercer Family Foundation

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.)

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.)

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Senate majority leader

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.)

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.)

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.)

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.)

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.)

Robert Mercer, billionaire hedge fund manager and onetime principal investor in Cambridge Analytica

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), speaker of the House

Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), House majority leader

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.)

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D)

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.)

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.)

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), House majority whip

Jimmy Kimmel, host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on ABC

Andrew Cuomo, former governor of New York

Chris Cuomo, former host of “Cuomo Prime Time” on CNN

John Eastman, conservative lawyer and founding director of the Center for Constitutional Jurisprudence

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah)

Alex Jones, far-right radio host and prominent conspiracy theorist

Charles Koch, co-owner, chairman and chief executive of Koch Industries

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.)

Tucker Carlson, host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox News

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)

Mike Pence, former vice president

William Barber II, minister and anti-poverty activist

Cornel West, philosopher, liberal activist and social critic

Al Sharpton, civil rights activist and Baptist minister

Norah O’Donnell, “CBS Evening News” anchor

Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Biden

Lester Holt, anchor of “NBC Nightly News”

Roger Stone, political consultant and Trump ally

Michael Flynn, former Trump national security adviser

Peter Thiel, billionaire entrepreneur and Republican donor

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R)

Rudy Giuliani, former New York mayor and onetime personal lawyer for Donald Trump

Donald Trump Jr., eldest son of the former president and executive vice president of the Trump Organization

Chanel Rion, chief White House correspondent for One America News

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)

Sean Hannity, host of “Hannity” on Fox News

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.)

Stephen Colbert, host of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on CBS

Jimmy Fallon, host of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on NBC

Joe Scarborough, co-host of “Morning Joe” on MSNBC with his wife, Mika Brzezinski

Steve Bannon, former Trump White House chief strategist

Vladimir Putin, president of Russia

Xi Jinping, president of China

Rupert Murdoch, owner of Fox News and the Wall Street Journal

Naftali Bennett, prime minister of Israel

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R)

Anti-vaxxers and Jan. 6 insurrectionists

Steve Brodner is an award-winning satirical illustrator and commentator. See more of his work at stevebrodner.com.