President Biden took office a year ago Thursday. He hasn’t eradicated the coronavirus pandemic, inflation is at levels not seen in 40 years, the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan was chaotic, and he hasn’t pushed into law all the plans he campaigned on or sent up to Congress. His approval rating looks mired firmly in the low 40s.

But Biden did get $3.1 trillion in infrastructure spending and pandemic relief passed, and — as he pointed out Wednesday in a news conference marking the anniversary of his inauguration — the last year saw millions of new jobs created and even more coronavirus vaccines administered. We asked award-winning satirical illustrator Steve Brodner to sketch out what Biden’s world looks like, a year into his term.