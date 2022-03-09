‘It is impossible to turn such close nations against each other, it is inhuman’ These Russians worry about their loved ones in Ukraine

As Russia’s military continues its invasion of Ukraine, and the government matches that violence abroad with repression at home, ordinary Russians have watched events unfold with anxiety. For many, the stakes are deeply personal: These are portraits of Russians who spoke about their fears for their relatives in Ukraine and hopes for their own country. The photographer, like many journalists in Russia, is remaining anonymous because of harsh new censorship laws that punish accurate reporting on the war — which Moscow dubs “fake news” — with up to 15 years in prison; subjects also asked to be identified by pseudonyms, for their safety. (The interviews and portrait sessions were conducted before the new censorship laws took effect.) — Photos and text for The Washington Post

Danny

Danny at home in Moscow, March 2.

I have many relatives in Berdyansk. My cousin is working as a journalist and reporting from Mariupol now.

My relatives from Kyiv are hiding in bomb shelters. I am really worried. My wife and I discuss the news late into the night after we put the kids to bed. I have been following the news of different Russian and Ukrainian media for eight years. I think it’s important to filter and analyze different points of view. It’s a tragedy. I want that to end soon.

Michael

Michael at home in Moscow, March 3.

My grandmother, uncle and cousin live in Ukraine. My cousin’s wife recently left for Poland with their children. The day before the war, my uncle and cousin left Kyiv for the Zhytomyr region, where my grandmother lives. I’m keeping in touch with them constantly. They will definitely stay in Ukraine and will not go anywhere. I do not exclude the possibility of their participation in hostilities, as both of them are from the military.

Most of all, I am afraid of great human losses and a split in society. I really hope that this war will come to an end soon and we live in peace.

Nina

Nina at home in Moscow, March 2.

I have two grandmothers who live in Poltava, 50 miles from Kharkiv. During our phone calls, I hear gunshots. One grandmother goes into the corridor or the bath during warning signals; the other keeps on watching TV in her bed. They do not want to leave. They say that they already had their time and ask not to worry about them.

I feel guilty and angry. I have Russian, Ukrainian and Polish roots. It is impossible to turn such close nations against each other, it is inhuman. All this is a big homeland, part of our DNA.

My biggest hope right now is the end of this war. Living in uncertainty is not easy.

Lisa

Lisa in the center of Moscow, March 2.

My Russian relatives have been living in Dnipro since Soviet times: my aunt, two cousins and their three children. They haven’t slept for a week; they hide in a bomb shelter in case of an air raid siren. They are not going to leave — and there is no possibility of leaving anymore. They stay to protect their families and homes. We keep in touch every day, every day we say goodbye with hope, but I’ve run out of encouraging words for them.

The grandfather of my only son lives in Zaporizhzhia, as well as other relatives on my husband’s side. Many of them are of advanced age. They are also locked up — they won’t be able to leave, they will stay at home.

I haven’t been myself with all that’s going on. Everything that happened hurts me so much. I want us to live in peace.

Tanya

Tanya in the Moscow subway, March 2.

My brother is in Ukraine with his wife and their 3-year-old daughter. When the news about the war came out, my brother immediately thought of moving his family to the West. He works in IT, and the company was ready to help them. On Feb. 24, they were still in Kyiv because all of them got covid.

They got a ticket for the closest possible date for the train to Ivano-Frankivsk, but it turned out to be four days later. They spent one night in Kyiv when sirens howled. They live in a house with a large parking lot underground — they went there together with other neighbors when it got scary. On Feb. 25, they rented a car and drove more than 500 miles from Kyiv to Chernivtsi. Now they are thinking about how to get out of the outskirts of the city.

The only thing I feel now is a lot of pain. I follow all the news nonstop, and I can’t sleep well.