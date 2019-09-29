Q: You and President Trump have a good relationship that started at the G-7 meeting in June 2018.

A: It was our first meeting. There was from the beginning a personal sympathy and a very frank dialogue.

Q: President Trump said that Russia should join the G-7, and you agreed?

A: That’s true. I supported this initiative because it seemed to me that if Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, could sit around the table with us, we would have a greater chance to solve the most important geopolitical crises all over the world.

Q: In August, just before it was announced that you would become prime minister of a new coalition, Trump tweeted that it was “starting to look good for the highly respected Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, Giuseppe Conte, who works well with the USA. A very talented man who will hopefully remain Prime Minister!”

A: It was very nice of him.

Q: On the other hand, you previously led a coalition government with [former deputy prime minister and interior minister] Matteo Salvini, the populist leader of the League, and with Luigi Di Maio, leader of the Five Star Movement. Now you are the prime minister of a government that stands for something quite different.

A: Yes, the League is gone. The current coalition consists of the Democratic Party and the Five Star Movement.

Q: Why did you decide to change coalition partners?

A: During the last months of the last government, it was very clear that something was going wrong.

Q: What was it?

A: It was impossible to go on if somebody was working for himself or for his party and not for the common interest.

Q: So Matteo Salvini was working for himself and for the League?

A: Yes, not for the common interest.

Q: How did you come to that conclusion?

A: They [the League] asked the Parliament for a vote of no confidence.

Q: Expecting to win?

A: Of course. I decided to go before the Parliament because of my own convictions. I explained to Salvini that we should both go before the Parliament to explain what had happened both to the parliamentarians and to the Italian citizens. I gave my speech. Then there were to be speeches by Salvini and others. But Salvini and the League withdrew their motion.

Q: So then what happened?

A: I said I am going to retire. The game is over. I went directly to the president of the Italian republic [Sergio Mattarella] to give him my resignation.

Q: And then?

A: Then, of course, the government dissolved. The president under these circumstances can decide to dissolve the Parliament, but only as a last step. Before he does so, he is obliged to check if there is any alternate majority. Thus, the president invited all of the representatives of the different political parties in order to check if was possible to find an alternate majority. There were a few weeks of negotiations and consultations. Then step by step, they identified me as the new prime minister of a new coalition.

Q: Did you have any encouragement from foreign countries like the U.S. or others?

A: Not directly.

Q: Trump didn’t say to you that it would be a great idea to stay on?

A: During this period, there was a G-7 meeting in Biarritz, France. I received many encouraging words from the other leaders who were present. But nobody interfered in our political Italian life.

Q: But foreign leaders did encourage you?

A: They were very kind to me. Most of them appreciated my speech in the Senate.

Q: What about the rumors that have been floating about for some time regarding Salvini’s connections to Russia and the reported kickbacks that his League party received?

A: The political party that was our opposition asked me and Salvini to go to the Parliament to discuss the so-called “Russiagate.” Salvini avoided going to the Parliament, but I as prime minister went because I felt obliged to be transparent. On that occasion, I clarified all the information that I had obtained. Salvini never clarified his position.

Salvini: ‘Italy has done a lot — maybe too much’

Q: How is the immigration situation in Italy right now? Has the flow of migrants increased lately, as it has in Greece?

A: In our country, the number of migrants is not increasing.

Q: Your migrants are coming from Libya, isn’t that so?

A: They are coming from and through Libya, but also from Tunisia.

Q: Do you have a problem with France backing Gen. Khalifa Hifter [commander of the Libyan National Army] in Libya while Italy supports the Government of National Accord, the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli? Why are Italy and France backing different factions?

A: In Libya, there is a military option being promoted by Hifter. On the contrary side, there is [Prime Minister] Fayez Sarraj, who is the legitimate president.

Q: Your goal in Libya is . . . ?

A: To have a political solution.

Q: I heard that you have persuaded a group of European countries to discuss the possibility of taking some of the refugees that will arrive in your country. Has that deal been concluded, or is it still under discussion?

A: Until now, refugees who arrive in Italy stay in Italy. Italy has been left alone.

Q: The Dublin Regulation established that the E.U. member states which were a migrant’s first port of entry were responsible for processing them, right?

A: As a member of the European Union, in order to manage the inflows [of refugees], we have to find a European mechanism to redistribute them and return them to their country of origin and to share the burden.

Q: Won’t the other E.U. countries say that the Dublin Regulation requires that Italy and Greece keep the migrants, as they are usually the first port of entry?

A: We have to avoid a mechanism that will be an incentive for migrants to come to the Italian coast and then go on to Germany and France. We are against illegal immigration, and we will fight against the traffickers and the smugglers, who actually pose a danger to the migrants.

Q: Have you persuaded France and other countries to take some of the burden of the refugees?

A: We found a solution now.

Q: What is the solution?

A: A provisory mechanism. Now we have a few countries that I’ve convinced to adopt this, but we are offering it to other countries in the European Union in order to have additional participants.

Q: What is the provision that you’ve adopted?

A: The provision is that we have to identify a safe place in order to allow the migrants to arrive in a harbor. This safe place could be not only in Italy.

Q: Who else has accepted?

A: We are talking to France, Spain and Greece — all countries that are members of the [European] Union.

Q: France said yes? Spain said yes?

A: They are working on it.

Q: They’re working on it, or they said yes?

A: We are trying to convince them. It is not formalized, so I have to be very careful. But they are very open now — Germany and France.

Q: How did you do that?

A: We pushed a lot. We worked a lot on that.

Q: But offering to take a large number of refugees was essentially the end of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s political career.

A: We are not saying come to Italy. We will maintain a strong position against illegal immigration — we cannot accept that everybody comes into our territory. When refugees arrive, we are going to redistribute them.

Q: So you will redistribute them from Italy?

A: Or if they arrive in Malta or in other places of safety.

Q: That’s surprising because the Europeans have been so resistant to taking in refugees.

A: It’s a very significant step forward. Now we are working hard to [create] a system of returns because just a few of the migrants have the right to international protection. The rest will be returned to their country of origin. We are working for a European mechanism to manage the return system.

Q: How do you see your government’s relationship with the E.U.? Salvini was, of course, notoriously anti-E.U.

A: This government wants to have a constructive dialogue with the European Union.

Q: You said before we sat down that you planned to say something positive about President Trump’s speech to the United Nations in support of religious freedom.

A: I will mention the initiative on religious freedom.

Q: So you’re going to say that you support Trump?

A: It’s a good initiative. Aren’t you in favor of religious freedom?

