Among the many quotable lines in McAuley’s volume, one stands out as a concise summary of one of the story’s endings: “By March 1944 . . . the mansion that had once hosted glittering banquets in the fin de siecle, with guests from Marcel Proust to the King of Serbia, now imprisoned sixty Jews,” who would shortly be sent to the French concentration camp Drancy and thence to Auschwitz. Nor is this the only terminus: The epilogue focuses on the moving portrait painted by Pierre-Auguste Renoir in 1880 of Irene Cahen d’Anvers as a beautiful little girl with exuberant light-brown hair and a wistful look in her eye — stolen by the Nazis in 1941.