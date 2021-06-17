Bird joins other impressive authors who have returned to Carter, despite his low popularity, because his life offers an antidote to the ethical degeneracy of our current moment. In 2020 Jonathan Alter published a moving study of Carter’s life, “His Very Best,” which extolled the president’s personal commitment to the public welfare. Vanessa Walker focused on Carter’s defense of international human rights in her 2020 book, “Principles in Power: Latin America and the Politics of U.S. Human Rights Diplomacy.” For Bird, Alter, Walker and others, Carter’s straight-man qualities are refreshing and instructive. An “outlier” among politicians, Carter shows what democratic politics could be, if the power-hungry, dishonest figures would just get out of the way. Bird’s book offers a rich and compelling account of Carter’s sincere efforts to make American policies match the nation’s ideals.