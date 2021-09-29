It is not often that iconic figures from the past turn out to be better than advertised, but Lewis might be one of the rare exceptions. Few lives that spanned evolutions in American society from 1940 to 2020 offer such exceedingly important lessons about the depth and breadth of the nation’s capacity for violence and transformation. Lewis continued to work toward building the Beloved Community long after King’s assassination and through the conservative revolution of the Reagan era. He lived long enough to see the election of a Black president, as well as the reversal of struggles for Black dignity and citizenship (most notably the erosion of the Voting Rights Act) thought to have long been won. He found a renewed spirit of activism in the age of Trump and became a north star for multiple generations of grass-roots activists who found hope in his story.