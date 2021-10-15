Toward the end of the book, when Lauer was ousted from NBC and the “Today” show amid allegations of sexual harassment and assault, Couric professes confusion about the beloved co-host she knew and the sexual predator she was reading about. These pages are a navigational challenge for Couric, as she threads her way through reputational land mines that she barely escapes. But with Lauer protected all around by professional sycophants and facilitators, Couric was hardly the only one who didn’t pick up on his transgressions. She produces real-time texts as evidence of their deteriorating rapport; eventually, she realized that their relationship was so broken by the scandal that they’d never speak again.