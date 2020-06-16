“At the end of the day,” Gorsuch asked, “should he or she take into consideration the massive social upheaval that would be entailed in such a decision?”

On Monday, Gorsuch delivered the majority opinion in such a decision, Bostock v. Clayton County, without any apparent concern for social upheaval. By declaring “an employer who fires an individual merely for being gay and transgender defies the law,” Bostock instantly completes a five-part canon of LGBT-rights decisions from the court since 1996, the last two of which struck down federal and state laws that treat same-sex unions differently than opposite-sex ones.

None of those other opinions, all written by now-retired justice Anthony M. Kennedy, were mentioned by Gorsuch, who in his application of the 1964 Civil Rights Act’s protections against sex discrimination relies on a different legal reasoning than Kennedy did in his gay rights cases. But Gorsuch seems to have learned one important lesson from the earlier cases: There’s no reason to worry about social upheaval.

* * *

Fear of what might follow major victories has haunted civil rights and civil liberties litigators for decades, as two of the last century’s most sweeping court decisions left enduring conflicts in their wake. The desegregation order contained in the 1954 ruling Brown v. Board of Education triggered a “massive resistance” across the South — and decades of new tensions about how to integrate schools in communities that never had Jim Crow laws of their own. The modern antiabortion coalition can be traced to the aftermath of the 1973 opinion that guaranteed a woman’s right to choose, leading Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to argue that Roe v. Wade has proved politically counterproductive to the cause of women’s rights. “Roe seemed to have stopped the momentum,” Ginsburg said. “Roe became a symbol for the right to life movement. They have an annual parade now every year on the day in January when it was decided.”

For a while, such a story seemed to apply to gay marriage. The first court to take the notion seriously was the Hawaii Supreme Court, which in 1993 unexpectedly ordered a trial at which the state had to justify its practice of discriminating against same-sex couples. It was a seminal legal victory for gays and lesbians, but it also helped to rally opposition to same-sex marriage before there was any organized movement for it in the United States. In both Honolulu and Washington, opponents of gay rights had much in their favor, including public opinion, money and organizational capacity. In 1996, Congress passed the Defense of Marriage Act, a bill “prompted by concern that, if appears possible, Hawaii rules that same-sex marriages are legal, other States would have to recognize marriages performed there,” as White House staff secretary Todd Stern explained to President Bill Clinton hours before he signed it into law. In 1998, voters in Hawaii — along with those in Alaska, where a similar lawsuit had gained traction in state courts — amended their constitution to permanently take control of the marriage issue away from judges before any couples were permitted to marry.

Similar dynamics played out in other states where judges took the lead in recognizing same-sex couples. A number of Vermont legislators who voted two years later for a civil unions bill drafted at a court’s direction lost their campaigns for reelection. A 2003 decision by Massachusetts’s top court that made that state the first to legally marry same-sex couples accelerated a previously floundering effort to pass a federal constitutional amendment to ban such unions nationwide. (When it failed to pass Congress, 13 states passed their own bans over the summer and fall of 2004.) A similar decision in California was undone, just months later, by the passage of Proposition 8, the most devastating trauma experienced by campaigners for same-sex marriage.

These experiences informed the cost-benefit calculus for anyone who considered pursuing equal marriage rights through the courts over two decades. “Political backlash is especially likely when a court decision not only contravenes public opinion but has supporters who are less intensely committed than are its opponents — at least those supporters who are less immediately impacted by the decision,” Harvard Law School legal historian Michael J. Klarman wrote in “From the Closet to the Altar,” his 2013 study of the interplay between marriage litigation and politics. “Given such extreme disparities in intensity of commitment, it is small wonder that gay marriage rulings have generated such political backlash.”

* * *

Yet even as opponents of same-sex marriage appeared to have an advantage in intensity, broader opinion was on a steady march against them. Largely insulated from activity in courtrooms and legislatures, polling showed support for same-sex marriage consistently moving upward by a few percentage points every year, aided by wide gaps separating how younger and older Americans saw the issue. Since 1996, support has increased 2½-fold.

Strategist Evan Wolfson, who founded the single-issue group Freedom to Marry, took to calling this phenomenon “losing forward” — the idea that unsuccessful ballot and legislative campaigns can serve a valuable function in educating the public about unfamiliar issues, ultimately leading to comfort and acceptance. Indeed, that seeming paradox is among the reasons marriage has become the favored case study for activists seeking to engineer a radical shift in public opinion on their own issues.

The polling trajectory undergirded other shifts in power. Beginning in 2011, when pollsters began measuring majority support for gay marriage, campaigners in favor showed that they could protect legislators who voted with them, and then that they could win at the ballot box. Corporate executives and other financial interests felt safe backing marriage campaigns, as other donors — especially those with public-facing business interests — feared being publicly aligned with the opposition. By the time Barack Obama announced, in the spring of 2012, that he had “been going through an evolution on this issue,” it was his opponents who accused the president of opportunistically latching onto a safe position. “President Obama has played politics on this issue,” said then-Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus.

A large part of this achievement can be credited to the way that strategists behind what they came to call “marriage equality” succeeded in separating it from the broader LGBT-rights project. To take the side of same-sex couples seeking to marry did not require acknowledgment of the full equality of all sexual minorities, both court briefs and television ads conveyed. One person who was clearly receptive to this appeal was Kennedy, whose majority opinion in Obergefell is now read at weddings but rarely cited by other judges: It has far more to say about the meaning of marriage than civil rights law.

As a result, both the victory and the defeat of Obergefell in June 2015 were smaller than those who had escalated the conflict toward the Supreme Court expected it would be. With the marriage question settled, Congress and state legislatures returned to the same debates over employment and housing nondiscrimination that had occupied them for decades before the fights over same-sex unions pushed them aside.

But what was more significant for the future path of gay rights was the reaction by opponents. There was little backlash from those aggrieved by the decision beyond a brief lashing-out among the defeated. A few governors flirted with defying the court mandate to marry gay and straight couples on equal terms, but within days, they all backed down. A handful of Alabama counties, goaded on by state Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore, briefly decided to stop issuing marriage licenses to any couples, and one Kentucky county clerk went to jail briefly for her refusal to comply. In Utah, some state legislators explored an end to civil marriage altogether, while then-Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal proposed abolishing a Supreme Court that he said had “become a public-opinion poll instead of a judicial body.” Rather than harbingers of the type of social disruption and political conflict that followed the court’s school-desegregation and abortion cases, these episodes endure only as trivia.

Instead, as social conservatives abandoned their efforts to define marriage for the entire country, they instead sought shelter from the law’s impact on their lives. Tellingly, the first post-Obergefell case that touched on the newly established right for gay couples to wed was brought by a Colorado baker who claimed that making a cake to celebrate one was an infringement on the baker’s religious beliefs. Elsewhere, social conservatives are working to enshrine exceptions for religious liberty to a wide range of laws, mostly where sexual politics is concerned. A movement that once called itself a “moral majority” now seeks the law’s protection as a besieged minority.

This week’s Supreme Court ruling, which applies the sex-discrimination provisions of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to protect individuals from being targeted due to their sexual identity or orientation, anticipates that the next phase of gay rights cases are likely to be initiated by those who lost this round.

Even as Gorsuch waves away the fallout of “undesirable policy consequences,” like an end to sex-segregated bathrooms and dress code, he notes that the 1964 bill left room for employers to argue that the nondiscrimination rules conflicted with their religious beliefs. His opinion all but instructs employers to prepare lawsuits that would force the court to rule on “how these doctrines protecting religious liberty interact” with the newly expanded civil rights protections. It is a vision of political and legal conflict on emotionally fraught terrain — without social upheaval.