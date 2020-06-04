I recall an exception to this orgy of self-pity. Roger Rosenblatt always seemed to sport a warm, even jolly smile. Maybe that was because, as one of the magazine’s two essayists, he could write about whatever he pleased, often linked to the news but not necessarily. I did not really know Roger (then or now) and vaguely suspected that his good cheer was a bit of an act. But after reading “The Story I Am: Mad About the Writing Life,” I realize he was, and still is, that impossible thing, a happy writer.

“Many of the best writers I know swear they hate writing yet are glad to have written,” he writes in the introduction. “Not I. To me, the writer’s life is an unending childlike adventure.” He has written 19 books, including three collections of essays and several best-selling novels and memoirs. He has also written six off-Broadway plays, including a comic one-man show. His latest book is a mishmash of writing fragments, some heretofore unpublished, and of columns from the Atlantic, the Kenyon Review, the New Republic, the New Yorker, the New York Times Book Review, “PBS NewsHour,” the Southampton Review, Time and The Washington Post. The pieces, in one way or another, express the joy of writing and offer advice, direct and indirect, on leading a life well lived. There is a certain random quality to the selection, and the book is not even Rosenblatt’s first on writing (in 2011, he published a similar collection, “Unless It Moves the Human Heart: The Craft and Art of Writing”). But Rosenblatt’s writing brims with creativity and insight, and the casual browser will be richly rewarded.

He is no shrinking violet. Anyone who reads his essays aloud on “PBS NewsHour,” as Rosenblatt did for a number of years, is not modest, at least not about his ability to turn a phrase. Like many clever writers, he is a master of self-deprecation. He recounts one set piece that will ring true to unhappy authors on book tour. Promoting a book a few years ago in New York, he was seated behind a table on a sidewalk in front of a Barnes & Noble. (“They always place us behind tables, like prisoners on visiting days,” he writes.) Readers were supposed to line up to buy his book, but “there were none.” A few feet away, at his own table, sat Chris Matthews, the news anchor. The line to meet Matthews, “as far as I could determine, had started out in China.” Though Rosenblatt grumpily refused to look at Matthews, the “Hardball” host “extended nothing but bonhomie to me, smiling and nodding graciously.” Slowly and “meekly,” Rosenblatt smiled back. “I had realized something,” he writes. “By assuming the mantle as well as the burden of his fame, Matthews was inadvertently doing me a great service. I regarded him as a reverse Jesus, who lived that I might die of embarrassment, but of nothing more serious.”

From such moments, Rosenblatt extracts a lesson we should all learn but never do. He writes of his fellow scribblers: “Yes, I know. You are certain that your friends are becoming your enemies; that your editor, agent, publisher, your readers, and your dog are all of the opinion that you have lost your touch, that you have lost your mind, that you have nothing left in the tank. Furthermore, you are convinced that everyone spends two-thirds of every day ridiculing your efforts, your style of dress, commenting on your disintegration, denigrating your work behind your back. I promise you: nobody is thinking about you. They are thinking of themselves — just like you.”

Rosenblatt is so effortlessly charming that one wonders if it doesn’t come a little too easy. But then, the reader learns that this golden boy of letters has suffered a truly terrible and shocking loss. In 2007, his beloved daughter, Amy, a doctor and mother of three, collapsed and died from a rare heart condition at the age of 38. Rosenblatt and his wife, Ginny, decided to move in with their suddenly widowed son-in-law to help take care of the children, ages 10, 7 and 4. (In his 2010 book about the experience, “Making Toast,” Rosenblatt recounts that the eldest, Jessica, asked her grandparents how long they planned to stay. “Forever” was the answer.)

Rosenblatt is at his best when he is telling his own story. He recounts visiting Jessica’s fourth-grade classroom. “I stood . . . still as a glazed dog, while Jessie introduced me to her classmates. ‘This is my grandfather, Boppo,’ she said, invoking my grandparental nickname. ‘He lives in the basement and does nothing.’ ”

Her description, “if terse, was not inaccurate,” writes Rosenblatt. “For a time, my wife and I did live on the lower level of our son-in-law’s house with him and our grandchildren. And, as far, as anyone in the family could see, I did nothing or next to it. That is the lot of the writer.”

Rosenblatt describes his career as “in the news business — or on the soft edges of it.” His knack, as I recall from my days at Time, was to see what everyone else saw, only, somehow, more clearly and more movingly. “As a young writer, I was the dandiest, cleverest wit and wise guy — a cinch if one possesses the meager gifts,” he writes. “And then after witnessing enough pain and plain courage in the world, I simply reversed course and started writing about the life before my eyes.” In “The Story I Am,” that life is on vivid display.

