At the geographical and intellectual heart of the Harlem Renaissance resides the Schomburg Center, a part of the New York Public Library founded in 1925 as the Division of Negro History, Literature, and Prints and infused the following year with thousands of books and documents from the collection of Arturo Alfonso Schomburg, an Afro-Puerto Rican scholar and author of the critical essay “The Negro Digs Up His Past.” Today the collection numbers some 11 million items and continues to support the work of artists and scholars. “Unsung” is the first in a projected series of anthologies drawn from the Schomburg Center’s collections which, explains series editor Kevin Young, “will consider the full range of the Black lives stewarded” by the Schomburg.

The selections in “Unsung” testify to American slavery and enslaved people’s fight against it. The book features some authors who appear regularly on high school and college syllabi — Frederick Douglass, David Walker — and it includes some White abolitionists, but it centers on less-familiar Black voices like Harper Twelvetrees, Bethany Veney and Lucy Parsons. Volume editor Michelle D. Commander notes that these authors “demonstrate that from the moment they were captured, enslaved people’s resistance propelled what would become an increasingly dynamic and significant series of social, political, and humanist movements across the Atlantic World.” Racial slavery was key to the creation of the modern world that we still inhabit, but so, this collection attests, was Black resistance.

Grouped into five sections — rebellion accounts, Black abolitionist pieces, slavery and escape memoirs, literary works, and early freedom writings — the book’s more than 50 selections span from before American independence to the dawn of the 20th century. They stretch from Africa to Canada to New England to the American South. Twenty selections are by women, and an entire subsection features children’s literature. Collectively, the contents illustrate the transatlantic nature of slavery and abolitionism, the significance of Black mobility (forced and voluntary) to American literature and history, the centrality of women and children, and savvy strategies of Black resistance.

In the introduction, Commander argues that “Unsung” “makes the case for recognizing Black people as agents and architects of their own lives and ultimate liberation,” which is an important but also incomplete way of talking about why this book matters. Without question, every voice in this volume shouts against pernicious assumptions of Black incapacity and rebukes the erasure of African Americans from a false national narrative that once held sway and that recent efforts like the short-lived and ignominious 1776 Commission of former president Donald Trump sought to resurrect. Yet as much recent historical scholarship has emphasized, reframing that narrative wholly as one of “agency,” in which enslaved African Americans held complete control of their own fate, underestimates the enormous barriers of power and violence that they faced. Minimizing those obstacles can obscure the astounding accomplishment that the overthrow of chattel slavery actually was, and gloss too easily over the lingering damage done by its power and violence.

From beginning to end, selections illuminate both the value and the limitations of the agency paradigm. The first item is a compilation of testimony connected to a so-called “Negro plot” to upend slavery in New York in 1741. Its setting underscores the Northern reach of an institution too often imagined as a Southern anomaly. The statements elucidate enslaved people’s hatred of slavery, actions for their own liberation and ability to bring a major colonial port city to a near-standstill. In these ways, the depositions introduce readers to African Americans as protagonists and not simply objects in their own story. Yet the insurrection sputtered, its alleged leaders were burned at the stake, and nearly a century passed before slavery in New York was completely abolished. Black men, women and children remained enslaved not because their own desires and actions determined that outcome, but because those desires and actions faced an overwhelmingly powerful institution that individual agency alone could not topple.

The strength and limits of the agency paradigm continue to animate the book’s gripping accounts of brave men and women who ran away, ringing abolitionist speeches, Black promotional literature urging emigration from the United States, and more, all the way through the final, heartbreaking array of “Lost Friends” notices. These short advertisements, commonly placed in newspapers by freedpeople seeking loved ones unseen since slavery days, were read from Black church pulpits throughout the land. In one 1889 ad, Anna Quinn wished “to inquire for my dear mother and father whom I left in Virginia when I was sold at ten years old” and remembered, “You told me if you never saw me in this life you wanted to meet me in heaven.” Anna and legions like her remained resolute in their desire to put families back together. At the same time, the dates of the advertisements show that even decades after slavery’s legal demise, its deep-seated structural power continued to obstruct heroic efforts.

The song sung in these pages is not solely an aria to agency or a tragic chorus about limits; it is both. It perseveres in the mission described in Arturo Schomburg’s “The Negro Digs Up His Past” as excavating history to “restore what slavery took away.” It shouts against the silencing alluded to in the “Unsung” title. Like the Harlem Renaissance and the Schomburg Center, “Unsung” is a work of both history and art.

Unsung

Unheralded Narratives of American Slavery & Abolition

Edited by the Schomburg Center,

Michelle D. Commander and Kevin Young