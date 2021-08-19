Trump might have argued — she almost does — that her uncle’s success in 2016 was a consequence of a broader national trauma. She has a PhD in psychology; trauma is her turf. “To be traumatized is to be initiated into a world without trust.” Over the past 60 years, bedrock trust in our democracy has been crippled by foolish wars, political scandals, feckless governance and an inflamed media. Trump proposes that African Americans, in particular, have suffered from “post-traumatic slave syndrome,” a condition that includes “high levels of stress, self-doubt and problems with aggression.” These problems have been described by sociologists including Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan and William Julius Wilson — and do much to explain the high levels of crime and social dysfunction in impoverished Black communities. But Trump doesn’t pursue the implications of what she’s written. Black crime, as she describes it, is merely a consequence of White police racism. Again, partially true — but she’d have a hard time convincing the majority of working-class Blacks who voted to make tough-on-crime Eric Adams the Democratic nominee for mayor of New York.