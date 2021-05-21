I am mostly better now, thanks to the slow return to something like normalcy, a good therapist and prescription meds for the occasional times when my body still doesn’t want to cooperate. That doesn’t change how scary and painful it was. I keep thinking about a tweet someone wrote last year, which I can no longer find, about how our experiences with the horror of the pandemic will continue to bubble up for the next few years in unexpected ways, like thousands of little alarm clocks all going off at different times. Those responses will manifest in different ways in each of us, and with varying degrees of severity. The least we can do is to recognize that these choices — when and where to wear masks, what levels of social closeness we feel comfortable with — are, like so many decisions we make, informed by internal calculations that may be just as opaque to us as they are to others. And that’s okay. We don’t need to understand someone’s behavior to respect it. A person’s response to this stressful period can be a mystery — even, as my case shows, to the person experiencing it. That’s something that all of us would do well to remember — the maskers, and anti-maskers, and everyone in between.