That switch would help all children, not just students who find themselves struggling. Yes, some kids have no trouble picking up the basic rules of algebraic manip­ulation or geometric constructions. They should still be ask­ing questions, of their teachers and of themselves. For example: “I have done what the teacher asked, but what if I’d tried to do this other thing that the teacher didn’t ask of me? And for that matter, why did the teacher ask what they asked and not the other thing?” No matter how much math you’ve learned, there’s something adjacent to what you’ve mastered that you don’t know, and that’s where to point your eyes. If math class is easy, though, that curiosity just means you’re doing it wrong.