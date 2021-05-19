Hirono’s “deep emotional connection” to her mother, Laura Chieko, is evident throughout the book, which is dedicated to the woman “who dared everything, and whose compass is my surest guide.” Hirono credits her mother’s love and constant support with enabling her accomplishments and teaching her that “we should not be afraid of that which is hard, because struggle builds character.” She writes that her mother “had lived as if nothing was truly impossible, and her determination — the heart of fire she carried within her . . . had set a powerful example for us. She had worked tirelessly to make it possible for me to become a woman with outsize dreams.”