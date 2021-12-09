Where the book comes up short is in any exploration of doubt, introspection or analysis. Brooks’s career has had its ups and downs, for sure, especially before 1967, when he implies he was panicking to support a new marriage to his adored Anne Bancroft. (A previous marriage — with three children, no less — zips by at the speed of light.) Longtime fans scratch their heads at the clunky, soulless films from the mid-1980s to the mid-1990s, when Brooks — despite the memorable line in his “Star Wars” takeoff “Spaceballs”: “May the Schwartz be with you!” — turned into an uninspired parody factory. Although he describes the challenges, as an untrained musician, of writing the score for the “The Producers” on Broadway, he claims he had to learn how a stage musical works from the ground up; odd, considering he wrote the books to two Broadway musicals in the early ’60s, one of which, “All American,” was a big, expensive show starring Ray Bolger.