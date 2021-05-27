In addition, some 19 states and D.C. have red-flag laws, which allow law enforcement or family members to get court orders to block a person from accessing firearms if they pose a threat to themselves or others. Even so, these laws are imperfect, as was demonstrated yet again by the recent mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis. The 19-year-old shooter legally purchased two semiautomatic rifles even after police had confiscated a shotgun from him in response to his mother’s concerns about his mental state and her fear that he might attempt “suicide by cop.” The county prosecutor did not invoke the red-flag law that could have prevented that purchase. He later told reporters that the law didn’t allow his office enough time to subpoena the records that would build a winning case; losing that case would require law enforcement to return the shotgun. The majority of states, including Iowa, where I live, do not have such statutes.