At a hinge moment in history, Merkel, who had found refuge in a physics lab from the sclerotic bureaucracy and mind-numbing jargon of the ruling regime, saw with prescient clarity that East Germany was a Cold War relic that would quickly vanish from the map. While her fellow dissidents were resolutely focused on making East Germany better, Merkel knew immediately that her country was not on the verge of a new day; it was toast.
From the start of her unplanned career in politics, Merkel was just naive enough about how power worked in the West, just savvy enough about the insidious ways of the communist regime, and just uncharismatic enough to win the hearts and minds of Germans East and West, Europeans beyond her country’s borders, and small-D democrats around the world.
When she exits the chancellery in Berlin in the coming weeks or months, after a new governing coalition emerges from the six-party mess that anxious German voters created last weekend, she will depart as the only world leader who can claim to have forged a middle path. She became a symbol of the fading dream of a united Europe.
Merkel’s blend of tradition and reform, principle and practicality kept her adversaries at bay, kept her country from spinning toward the extremes, and kept the noise and tumult of the Internet age from corroding the authority of government and other institutions.
Merkel prevailed over and over as a curiously contradictory anti-politician — a power player who presented as quiet, even dull, she resented the idea of politics as theater and remained suspicious of ideologies. Raised in a totalitarian society, she entered public life at a time of upheaval, yet from start to finish, she was comfortingly traditional in her embrace of old-school values, committed to compromise and alliances. Merkel’s career was born in revolution but became an enduring quest for stability.
In November 1989, East Germany seemed to be experiencing rebirth and collapse simultaneously in the days after the Berlin Wall opened. That was when I first met Merkel, as she struggled to make sense of the jumble of East German street movements and nascent political parties — a mass of young people gathering in churches, bars and abandoned buildings to argue over what should and would happen to their country.
She was a 35-year-old press spokeswoman for a tiny opposition party called Democratic Awakening. I was the Bonn bureau chief of The Washington Post. We were at a street demonstration where thousands of East Berliners had gathered on a cold, crisp night to demand that their communist, Soviet-controlled government go beyond the opening of the wall and reform its ways: Stop harassing churchgoers and artists, give people the right to travel outside the communist Eastern Bloc, open up the flow of information from the Western world.
But Merkel — pale, timid-voiced, so new at her job that she asked reporters what we usually got from people in her position — already had a sense that those were the wrong demands. She would talk about reforming East German socialism to be less corrupt and more open, but she also saw what her countrymen really wanted: the consumer society of the West, the freedom to live as they chose and go where they wished.
In those first months, most East German activists I knew spent endless hours debating among themselves what the new German Democratic Republic would look like — how it would blend the aspects of socialism they savored (the social services, the belief that they were less divided by class than the West) with the freedoms they craved (the rights to travel, dissent, read whatever they wanted, shape their own careers). Merkel knew that was the wrong debate.
Even in an oppressively conformist society, she had refused to cave to the system. From the earliest age, she developed an abiding passion for politics — at 8, she followed West Germany’s Bundestag so closely that she knew every minister’s name — but she quickly realized that entering East German politics would be an exercise in frustration. She chose instead to study science, in good part because the hard sciences were an oasis from political control. Physics departments were the rare places in universities where students were admitted without having to be Communist Party members.
She was a Christian, raised to attend church even though the regime considered such behavior inherently suspicious, even disloyal. Merkel found in the church a community of people who shared her view that the system was intellectually bankrupt. She was no revolutionary, though. She belonged to one of the few officially permitted opposition parties, which were not especially oppositional and were so small that they could only very generously be described as parties.
But when 1989 rolled around and a combination of forces — Mikhail Gorbachev’s effort to reform the Soviet system and ease controls on speech, a near-collapse of the economy, an irrepressible push for travel freedoms by everyday East Germans — aligned to speed the opening of the wall, Merkel was in the right place at the right time.
While other East German activists insisted that their country fix itself and remain separate from the West, Merkel became one of the first to advocate quick unity.
Many of her fellow East German activists swiftly lost their moral standing as Stasi records were plundered, revealing the many prominent dissidents who had regularly informed on their peers, but Merkel emerged unscathed. At least two East German political leaders committed suicide after revelations that they’d been reporting on fellow dissidents; others vanished in disrepute. Merkel rose, becoming a spokeswoman for East German Prime Minister Lothar de Maizière, the country’s first and last freely elected premier.
De Maizière, like Merkel, had never belonged to the Communist Party and saw clearly that the West was taking over. Four months after the wall opened, when East Germany held its first free election in 57 years, West Germany’s Christian Democratic party and its leader, Chancellor Helmut Kohl, exported their campaign machine to the East, running TV ads promising “No socialist experiments!” and offering a lottery in which East Germans could win a trip to Italy to see a West German World Cup soccer game. Wherever East Germans turned, they saw Kohl pledging quick unification and a Western lifestyle.
Merkel got it: She knew that East Germans would never vote for a reformed communism over Volkswagen Golfs, Levi’s jeans and the chancellor of German unity. She soon made herself useful to Kohl as one of the few East German political figures who seemed free of communist taint, open to a Western takeover and ready to embrace the chancellor’s vision of a quiet, prosperous land of shopkeepers and manufacturers.
She and Kohl were drawn to each other in part because of their plain looks, sometimes-awkward rhetoric and overall lack of flash. In a country still largely allergic to personal charisma, for sound historical reasons, Kohl was the master of the undersell. Less than half a century after Nazi rule, the ability to stir a crowd seemed suspect, and Kohl knew — and Merkel understood — that many Germans would lean toward the authority that seemed most confident yet least polished.
Kohl made her his minister of family affairs and then environment minister. In her first years in Bonn, Merkel looked like West Germans’ stereotype of East Germans — no makeup, clothes never close to fashionable. But her positions and principles tracked Kohl’s so closely that even some in her own party took to calling her “the chancellor’s little puppy dog.”
While her erstwhile allies in the old East German dissident movements decried the loss of communist-era social services — free health care, free child care — Merkel welcomed their demise: “I’m not sure it’s so necessary that children go to day care,” she said. “Women are expected now to return to KKK” — kinder, kueche, kirche (children, kitchen, church), the 19th-century German formula for a successful female life.
Of course, Merkel’s own career was a rejection of that notion, and as she rose to become chancellor, she embraced Germany’s generous social benefits — a system that by American standards is well to the left of anything Democratic administrations have achieved — despite her conservative rhetoric.
A couple of years into her transition to Western politician, I asked Merkel what she’d had to change to make it in the new world. “In the East, we had only one behavior: Don’t stand out,” she told me. “Now this has to be adjusted. In the West, you have to be self-confident, a little aggressive. You must always smile.”
Those aspects of the job never came easily to Merkel, but she pivoted just enough to be effective on TV and in front of crowds, all the while knowing that her very discomfort, just like Kohl’s nostalgic talk about centuries-old German values, was comforting to voters, especially older ones.
She carried that blend of styles into her approach to tough challenges. When more than 1 million Syrian refugees fled war and made their way to Germany and much of Europe in 2015, she insisted that her country had an obligation to take in those in need.
“We’ll manage this” became her slogan, and she was attacked from the right. She was painted as naively principled — a stereotype that many Western Germans held about their Eastern brethren. But Merkel’s stance positioned her to become Europe’s leading counterweight to Donald Trump, who frequently blasted her for what he called the “catastrophic mistake” of letting Syrians, Iraqis and Afghans flee to Western Europe.
Yet if her approach on migration seemed soft or naive to her critics, Merkel had earlier demonstrated her other side, insisting during Greece’s financial crisis that the country be made to pay its bills by adopting a severe austerity program — a policy that got her beaten up from the left for being overly strict about finances in a classically German way.
The net effect for Merkel politically was to position herself where she’d always been most comfortable: defanging the extremes, claiming the moral high ground, nodding to tradition even as she managed new challenges.
She was, in the end, what she’d been as a young and hesitant activist on the streets of East Berlin — loyal to enduring values, ever practical, insistent that what matters is not flash but a plodding devotion to finding the center and driving a truck right into it.
