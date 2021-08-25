Richard Hurt, a now-retired Mayo Clinic addiction expert who testified for the state of Minnesota, remembers shouting profanities that startled his wife as he read the documents at home. “We knew that nicotine was addicting,” he told me. “But we did not realize that this cigarette was the most sophisticated drug delivery device that’s ever been invented to get nicotine to the brain within five heartbeats . . . faster than treating it intravenously. This thing looks so harmless, the little white thing that you put in your mouth and puff. . . . It was criminal what they had done to my patients, who, unbeknownst to them, had become addicted to a product that was specially designed to do nothing more than to get them addicted and to kill them.”