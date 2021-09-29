Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight harmful pathogens and have been safely used to treat diseases like cancer since 1986. My father’s experience has now been supported by numerous well-designed trials that consistently demonstrate impressive reductions in hospitalization and death for patients at risk of severe covid-19 if the treatment is administered within three days of a positive coronavirus test. The therapy has also been shown to reduce transmission of the virus. And it’s far easier to administer now than in the early days of its use. So why, nearly a year after my father’s successful treatment, is it so hard to come by in many places?