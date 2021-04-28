Q: What did you go into the study already knowing about the link between drinking and domestic violence? I assume the connection is strong.
A: There is a great deal of evidence that when alcohol becomes more readily available, violence rises. For example, both arrests for violent crime and the likelihood of becoming a crime victim increase just after individuals turn 21, the legal drinking age in the United States. The stereotype of a male drunk beating up his wife is ubiquitous in many cultures — and this is supported by ample scientific evidence linking excessive drinking with domestic violence in particular.
Q: How did the idea for this study come to you?
A: The stay-at-home orders were unusual in that rarely have governments imposed such round-the-clock movement restrictions. Given the stress of the pandemic, and because abusers and victims were sharing the same living space, it seemed likely that domestic violence would rise — and studies soon confirmed this. It occurred to us that the changing venue of alcohol abuse might be one important driver of the trend.
The circumstances of alcohol consumption matter. Drinking in a public setting with friends means drinking under the supervision of bartenders and others who can potentially call the police. Such oversight doesn’t happen in the privacy of one’s home.
Q: How did you measure how drinking changed and the potential link with domestic violence?
A: The stay-at-home order in Michigan closed down all bars and restaurants as of March 10, 2020. After that, alcohol had to be purchased in liquor stores or grocery stores and consumed at home. We observe the extent to which daily visits to liquor stores in Detroit neighborhoods correlate with official reports of domestic violence — and, critically, whether the strength of this relationship changed after the stay-at-home order.
We started with data from a company called SafeGraph, which tracks cellular devices across the United States to generate a data set that tells us how many people have gone into specific stores every day. We combined this with data about 911 calls from the city of Detroit. The result was a database that paired the daily number of visitors to all liquor stores, bars, restaurants and grocery stores with the number of 911 calls for domestic assault.
Q: How did drinking behavior change?
A: Whereas visits to bars decreased by 80 percent, visits to liquor stores fell by just 33 percent. So while liquor store visits made up 30 percent of visits to alcohol venues before the pandemic, that share peaked at 70 percent by May 2020 (before bars reopened in June). And that’s probably an underestimate, because some of the “bar” visits we identified were likely trips to pick up food at, say brewpubs. Realistically, during the lockdown, almost all alcohol purchases were happening at stores.
Q: And what did you find regarding abuse?
A: In Detroit, the average number of daily domestic-violence calls rose from 2.4 to 2.6 per Zip code, an increase of roughly 8 percent. And across Zip codes, the assault reports varied by liquor store visits. Controlling for other things that could be happening across the city on a given day, if liquor store visits rose by 10 percent in a Zip code, we saw 0.9 percent more incidents of domestic violence. (We did not find any link between domestic violence and trips to grocery stores, which in Michigan sell wine and beer.)
Q: Not everyone drinks what they buy at a liquor store immediately. How did you take that into account?
A: We reevaluated the relationship between liquor store visits and domestic violence calls to account for up for three days after the store visit. When we did that, we found an even bigger surge in domestic violence in a neighborhood. The same-day analysis was underestimating the real impact of at-home consumption on domestic violence.
Q: Will this research remain relevant after the pandemic? And does it suggest any kind of public policy interventions?
A: We have to be careful about making strong claims about the enduring effects of observations like these. But there are a lot of reports that working-from-home arrangements, which increase the time domestic partners spend together, are likely to persist long after the pandemic has subsided. And the basic finding — that when bars close down and alcohol consumption moves into homes, domestic violence increases — is important in itself. First, it leads to a more nuanced view of what kind of drinking is dangerous. Second, our research suggests that laws discouraging drinking at bars (by fixing an early closing time, for example, or preventing bars from opening in certain Zip codes) might have unintended consequences.
