A: We have to be careful about making strong claims about the enduring effects of observations like these. But there are a lot of reports that working-from-home arrangements, which increase the time domestic partners spend together, are likely to persist long after the pandemic has subsided. And the basic finding — that when bars close down and alcohol consumption moves into homes, domestic violence increases — is important in itself. First, it leads to a more nuanced view of what kind of drinking is dangerous. Second, our research suggests that laws discouraging drinking at bars (by fixing an early closing time, for example, or preventing bars from opening in certain Zip codes) might have unintended consequences.