It’s no surprise, though, that theaters are embracing sequels or that going to the cinema itself now feels like a sequel, no matter what you see. If exhibitors conceded that there had been a rupture, that their business might be outmoded, they would have to sell nostalgia instead of familiarity. Nostalgia feels bittersweet because it recognizes that the longed-for past is, in fact, past. Familiarity, on the other hand, comforts with continuity and proximity. As the film scholar Carolyn Jess-Cooke notes, “Sequels are designed to keep audiences coming back to cinema theaters, to re-experience the film across a host of tie-ins, and generally make cinema-going a habit.” Sequels keep the story going to keep moviegoing going: They’re built on the premise that audiences can just pick up where they left off and not worry about anything that happened in between.