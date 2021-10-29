There were no discernable warning signs. My cousin was kind and got good grades and played varsity soccer. He and the boy had never met. When my mother called to tell me about it, she said he’d had “a break.” And after hours of evaluation and examination, the only diagnosis he ever got was, in fact, “psychotic break,” which, for the purposes of the law, is equivalent to no diagnosis. No diagnosis meant no meaningful chance for an insanity defense. At 16, my cousin was convicted as an adult in criminal court, and after years awaiting sentencing at a county jail, given life without parole at a maximum-security prison. On his way to the prison, he told me later, he had a panic attack and blacked out. When it was time to get out of the vehicle, he couldn’t walk. He had to be carried through the gates.