The biggest surprise was how alive the novel is, how freshly relevant it felt in the midst of the pandemic. Written a decade before the Civil War, “Moby-Dick” seems to foresee the American ship of state being dashed to pieces because of its internal divisions, as Andrew Delbanco writes in his 2005 book, “Melville: His World and Work.” As we were reading “Moby-Dick,” Donald Trump’s supporters laid siege to the U.S. Capitol, bringing Confederate flags into the halls of Congress — something that hadn’t even happened during the Civil War. Meanwhile, sea shanties were having a moment on TikTok, and we folded singalongs of “Wellerman” into our Zoom meetings. In aggregate, the experience was unlike anything any of us had ever found in a classroom or around a coffee table. It was as intimate as it was informative, giving us the space to connect with a difficult text in difficult times, and the unexpected freedom to carve slivers of joy from both.