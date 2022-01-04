In “Moby-Dick,” people of different belief systems coexist in adverse conditions. That was the greatness of the book club, too, because 100 different perspectives on the novel generated extraordinary discussions. Our group was a mix of writers, musicians, actors, painters, scientists, lawyers, tech workers, business leaders, nonprofit leaders, baristas, retirees — you name it. There were people who knew a lot about sailing, and people who knew a lot about art, and people who knew a lot about marine-mammal biology, in conversation with people who knew a lot about history, or religion, or oil.
As we creep toward the two-year mark of the pandemic, it feels strange to speak of the upsides of this awful interregnum. Nothing can make up for the lives lost and the communities ravaged. But perhaps there’s still something worth celebrating in the ways we have managed to connect with — and, sometimes, learn from — one another. Whatever happens, I hope that new institutions like my book club, with members in more than 25 states and at least five countries, will continue, because it has showed us that there are other ways of being together — in good times as surely as in bad.
Among other things, our book club has provided a welcome reminder of how much we stand to gain from one another, even when circumstances keep us apart. “Moby-Dick” is not easy reading, but by doing it with a group of people, about 50 pages a week over four months, it was not only feasible, it was joyful. The novel’s sparks lit up the dark winter, and its humor had us roaring.
The biggest surprise was how alive the novel is, how freshly relevant it felt in the midst of the pandemic. Written a decade before the Civil War, “Moby-Dick” seems to foresee the American ship of state being dashed to pieces because of its internal divisions, as Andrew Delbanco writes in his 2005 book, “Melville: His World and Work.” As we were reading “Moby-Dick,” Donald Trump’s supporters laid siege to the U.S. Capitol, bringing Confederate flags into the halls of Congress — something that hadn’t even happened during the Civil War. Meanwhile, sea shanties were having a moment on TikTok, and we folded singalongs of “Wellerman” into our Zoom meetings. In aggregate, the experience was unlike anything any of us had ever found in a classroom or around a coffee table. It was as intimate as it was informative, giving us the space to connect with a difficult text in difficult times, and the unexpected freedom to carve slivers of joy from both.
Like so many of the pandemic’s peculiar innovations, the book club came about under duress. In early March 2020, we absolutely knew it wasn’t safe to leave the house, but we also thought the lockdown was supposed to last about three weeks. I thought, If we’re all going to be stuck at home, we need things to do. And when you need things to do, you might as well read.
Having never made my way through “The Plague” by Albert Camus, I, like a lot of others, decided to pick it up, and I thought it’d be fun if others read it with me. At the time, I was the print editor of the Stranger, a Pulitzer Prize-winning weekly newspaper in Seattle. I announced the formation of a book club to read “The Plague” on the Stranger’s blog. Then I wrote a post once a week about the latest pages we’d read, and the club “met” in the comments to discuss.
Over time, a few things became clear. One: The comments section is no place to hold a book club. Two: The pandemic was going to last much longer than three weeks. Three: It would probably be better, after “The Plague,” to pick books I’d read before, maybe ones with fewer rats bleeding from the mouth. We went on to read Muriel Spark, James Baldwin, Joan Didion and Toni Morrison.
Most important, we started holding meetings on Zoom. This changed everything.
I could not have foreseen how much more there was to learn, even about books I thought I knew. But the, well, novel context in which we were reading opened new windows of interpretation and understanding. When we read “Mrs. Dalloway” by Virginia Woolf, for example, I was surprised to discover something I had never noticed in earlier readings: It’s all about the 1918 flu pandemic. Passages alluding to the outbreak are on almost every page, and yet it’s as if they were written in invisible ink. It took the light of the coronavirus shining on the novel (and Elizabeth Outka’s 2019 book, “Viral Modernism”) to see them.
Take Woolf’s famous first sentence, for example: “Mrs. Dalloway said she would buy the flowers herself.” On previous readings, that “herself” seemed unnecessary. Turns out, it’s notable that she’s buying the flowers “herself” because she’s finally well enough to run her own errands, after being in bed sick — an experience that was surely familiar to Woolf, who had endured complications similar to those of long covid after suffering through the flu. Meanwhile in the book club, there were people who couldn’t run their own errands because they were sick in bed with covid.
So much of literary culture (from readings to reviews to Twitter chatter) is about newly published books. Keeping up often means rushing ahead, finishing the new Sally Rooney in time to pick up the even newer Richard Powers before it, too, falls off the bestseller charts. But our book club, like the weird moment that birthed it, gives us the space to slow down and take our time with undefeated works of literature, classics we might not have the energy to tackle on our own.
When I began the Quarantine Book Club at the start of the pandemic, I couldn’t have predicted that the Stranger would soon publish its final print issue, nor that running the book club would become my full-time job. But I’m grateful that we were able to find something good together, even as our world was becoming scarier in innumerable ways, large and small.
Next up is “David Copperfield” by Charles Dickens. It’s the kind of absorbing, big-hearted novel we all need right now, full of memorable characters, surprising twists and golden goodness. At more than 800 pages, it’s a massive undertaking, but we’ll go through it slowly from January to May, much as Dickens’s first readers would have when it appeared in serial form more than 170 years ago. We’ll further shore up our growing community around it, beyond the constraints of time zone and geography. We’ll use literature as it has always been used, to transcend time and space. The difference is that we’ll be doing it together. Plus, we’ll get to see everyone’s pets.
Twitter: @TheFrizzler