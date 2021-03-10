I’ve seen this before — not just the earlier coups, but the acute personal stakes. In the summer of 1988, I joined my fellow students on the streets to protest for democracy. Two years later, soldiers arrested me and began eight days of interrogations. They tortured me physically and mentally. They beat me in the stomach until I could no longer stand. They didn’t let me see daylight. They forced me to drink water from the toilet. My tormentors laughed when they told me, “It will be like this for several years.” I was not given a lawyer, and my family had no idea what was happening to me until the next week, when a military court handed me a three-year sentence under a 1950 Emergency Provisions Act for demonstrating and working with student unions.

My generation already knew to distrust the generals. In 1962, before I was born, the military seized power; when students protested, soldiers dynamited a student building, saying there were rebels inside. Growing up, I saw injustice everywhere the military went. Students were massacred when we asked for student unions to be recognized, for the right to free speech, for the right to vote. When I joined the struggle in 1988, people across Myanmar from all backgrounds came together in a general strike to demand change. We wanted ballots; we were met with bullets.

Eventually, the military allowed free elections in May 1990, but when its proxy party lost, it did not transfer control to the elected representatives as promised. Gen. Than Shwe held onto power; the troops didn’t let go until 2011. They saw to it that people like me remained afraid for decades.

My release from incarceration in 1993 after serving a three-year sentence was hardly the end of my ordeal. I would be arrested again. I was allowed to re-enter my final year at university to major in Myanmar literature, but intelligence personnel monitored my comings and goings. They tried to intimidate me into not attending classes. I had a part-time job at a photocopying shop. Officials told the owner that I was a former political prisoner and could not be trusted — that bad things would happen to his business if he kept me on. After he fired me, I gave private lessons to high school students who wanted to learn English. Military intelligence again pressured parents not to send their children to my classes, some of the parents told me. One pupil told me that her father, a military officer, was forced to retire because she was in one of my classes.

Intelligence agents also pressured me to work for them during visits to my home. One day in 1994, they took me to a police station and told me to inform on fellow activists. I turned them down and proposed instead that they release Aung San Suu Kyi, the leader of the NLD, and commit to dialogue with her. They said I had not learned my lesson from three years in prison.

In July 1994, I was detained, and I was eventually charged in 1995 under the same Emergency Provisions Act Section. My inquisitors found three poems that they said would “poison people’s minds.” They sentenced me to five more years imprisonment with hard labor. Once, I was beaten every day for two weeks straight — with a rubber cord and other implements, often until I lost consciousness. I was forced to assume stress positions and “hop like a frog” while tied in chains. I slept on concrete without a mat or blankets. I was transferred to Tharrawaddy Prison in 1997 and then held in solitary confinement for six months. After my parole in 1998, intelligence officers continued to monitor my every activity.

Leading up to a general strike in 1999, the police special branch warned me that I should become an informer, or they would regard me as an agitator for the movement. They came to my house to arrest me that August, but I got lucky: I was out. I hid in the homes of allies across Myanmar until I made it to Thailand that September. Soon I helped found the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which advocates for human rights reform in Myanmar.

What I experienced then, and what a younger generation of activists has begun to experience today, was calculated to engender a climate of fear among those who wished to speak out. But I wanted to live in a free Myanmar. Young activists today have this same courageous desire. The military wanted to destroy my brain, my will to fight the dictatorship and my hope. It failed.

During my torture sessions, I remember dreaming that I lived in a free country. I still wish for it today. But if the military coup is not reversed — now, as then, international pressure can help, but many countries seem not to care — young advocates will experience what I spent so many years enduring.