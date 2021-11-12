It’s very difficult for people who are harmed by software to protest its use or prove that it discriminated against them. Tech companies often object to transparent audits of their code, calling them a violation of intellectual-property laws. Students usually aren’t aware that their schools are gathering data or using it to make decisions about them in the first place. When applying to college, prospective students may sign terms of service or general data-use agreements that give implicit permission to be tracked and evaluated — but they aren’t explicitly told how much impact these technologies can have on their lives.