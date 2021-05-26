He had made an honorable choice once. He had not contested the 1960 presidential election, which may actually have been stolen from him by the minions of John F. Kennedy — but his festering resentment over that alleged robbery was a prime source for the Watergate disaster. The other main source was provided by Kennedy as well: the war in Vietnam. Nixon knew it wasn’t winnable, but appearances mattered. He couldn’t be seen to be the first American president to lose a war. So he committed atrocities — dropping more bombs on North Vietnam than had hit Germany in World War II — in pursuit of a mirage. And when the mirage began to dissipate, with the publication of the leaked Pentagon Papers in 1971, he attempted his first coverup. He hired a hapless group called “the plumbers” to investigate the leak in the name of “national security.” They broke into the office of Daniel Ellsberg’s psychiatrist (Ellsberg had given the papers to the press) and found nothing incriminating; they planned to break into the Brookings Institution dressed as firemen responding to an arson. They played the fool in the tragedy, although Shakespeare’s fools tended to be more astute.