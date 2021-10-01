Raising the statutory debt limit has never been a politically popular vote. That’s why, from the mid-1980s to 2011, the act of increasing the limit frequently forced presidents of both parties and their counterparts in Congress to address our nation’s fiscal condition — something that should be done more regularly. Lawmakers wanted to show constituents that they were taking fiscal matters seriously, so hitting the debt limit and needing to raise it prompted consideration of why the U.S. government had to borrow so much money in the first place. Republicans and Democrats alike would agree to vote to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for policy compromises such as spending cuts.