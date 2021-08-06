Few people will ever understand what it feels like to win a gold medal, but we can all relate to the feeling of struggling to accomplish hard things or get through a rough patch where nothing seems to go our way. In my own disappointment, I am learning to appreciate that some seasons of life are not about triumph, but about holding space for the struggle and acknowledging the courage it takes to pick ourselves up and risk our hearts again and again. As David Whyte describes it in his book “Consolations,” “Courage is a measure of our heartfelt participation with life.” The depth of my heartbreak is not just evidence of my failure. It is evidence of my courage, of the lengths I was willing to go to participate fully and completely in my pursuit of this goal.