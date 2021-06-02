“How the Word Is Passed” recounts Smith’s visits to historical sites in America and West Africa to interrogate how slavery and its deleterious aftermath are taught. Smith interviews White and Black tour guides on how they educated themselves about the sites where they work. He also interviews members of the public on their reactions to new information presented on the tours. Smith grounds his work in scholarship, citing primary sources such as letters and speeches, a wide range of historians, and the indispensable oral histories of former enslaved people recorded by the Federal Writers’ Project (part of the New Deal). The result is an eminently readable, thought-provoking volume, with a clear message to separate nostalgic fantasy and false narratives from history.
Smith begins at Monticello, Thomas Jefferson’s home in Virginia, where there is “no story” without Sally Hemings. Hemings was Jefferson’s property and his sister-in-law. In other words, Thomas Jefferson’s father-in-law, John Wayles, had six children by an enslaved woman, Elizabeth. One of those six was Sally Hemings, with whom Jefferson began having sexual relations when she was about 16. Hemings birthed four of Jefferson’s children who survived to adulthood.
Jefferson’s association with Hemings was not an aberration. It reflects “the insidious, tangled relationships between white men and enslaved women.” The author of the Declaration of Independence was an enslaver who bought and sold human beings to cover his debts (read: intentionally broke up Black families), beat his slaves, “gave” enslaved people to his White children and grandchildren as “gifts,” and kept some of his own children enslaved. “This really took the shine off the guy,” a White woman and self-professed history nut on Smith’s tour remarks.
Smith next travels to the Whitney Plantation in Wallace, La., located in a majority-Black community. Wallace is one of a string of Black towns on the Mississippi River, from Baton Rouge to New Orleans, known as “Cancer Alley” because of their proximity to petrochemical plants. Cancer rates there are among the highest in the country, along with cardiovascular, respiratory and developmental ailments from toxic chemicals. Smith points out that these health disparities are not accidental; they are a direct outgrowth of slavery and the economic conditions that persist for descendants of enslaved people.
Inside a church in Whitney, “hand-carved statuettes” of enslaved children illustrate that young people “sustained and embodied the institution of slavery.” Slavery flourished in America for decades after the 1807 ban on importing human beings, because children born into it were enslaved for life, including, as was often the case, children who were the offspring of White men who raped Black women. Rapes of Black women were endemic, from White sailors perpetrating violence during the deadly Middle Passage to the plantations. Violence against Black women “is the illogic of white supremacy,” Smith writes. Black women were “both undesirable and sexually objectified.”
Smith shows white supremacy’s mockery of America’s real history. He visits the Blandford Cemetery in Petersburg, Va., the final resting place for 30,000 Confederate soldiers, and spends time with the Sons of Confederate Veterans. Without being didactic, Smith debunks contorted arguments that the Civil War was not about slavery. He cites historians Joseph T. Glatthaar and James Oliver Horton for the “ample evidence that white Southerners who did not own enslaved people were often still deeply committed to preserving the institution.”
Why are these points still at issue? Smith forces readers to face uncomfortable truths about America. Violence against Black people is not only core to our founding but the engine that drove the young country’s economic growth.
Lest we White people continue to promote fictions that racism is a thing of the past, Smith visits contemporary institutions to illustrate the ongoing, injurious effects of slavery. In a chapter on Louisiana’s feared Angola Prison, Smith discusses outmoded laws on non-unanimous jury verdicts that have allowed for gross injustices, including the death penalty. He interviews Norris Henderson, a former prisoner at Angola, who has since built a multifaceted social services and advocacy organization and become a major national voice in criminal justice.
Smith discredits the myth that the terrors of slavery were absent in the Northern states. In a chapter called “Slavery in New York City,” he notes that long after New York’s 1827 abolition of the practice, slave catchers “roamed the streets looking for fugitive slaves — and even free Black people.” In the 19th century Black people were stalked by slave catchers, and in the 21st “Black people live in fear that at any moment police will throw them against a wall, or worse.”
In a final chapter, Smith travels to Senegal’s Gorée Island, well known as the place of departure for Africans’ passage into slavery. It turns, out, however, that Gorée’s prominence in the slave trade may be overstated. People did depart from there into slavery, but probably not the millions that have been reported. Smith comes to understand Gorée as a symbol. With gaps in our understanding of slavery, historian Ana Lucia Araujo tells him, you need to fill them in “with something.”
How these gaps are filled is key to “How the Word Is Passed.” The title comes from a Black descendant of Jefferson, noting what was necessary to keep their lineage alive absent mention in history books. Ever the teacher, Smith provides an important guide to learning about ourselves and our country. With a deft touch, he raises questions that we must all address, without recourse to wishful thinking or the collective ignorance and willful denial that fuels white supremacy.
How the Word Is Passed
A Reckoning With the History of Slavery Across America
By Clint Smith
Little, Brown. 335 pp. $29