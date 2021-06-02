Many years ago, I heard Clint Smith speak at the Aspen Institute in Washington. He was then teaching high school in Prince George’s County, Md., and pursuing a PhD in education at Harvard. My takeaway: Clint Smith was somebody who commanded attention. I purchased his self-published chapbook, “Line / Breaks,” a powerful collection of poems, and continued to follow him. Smith has since completed his doctorate; published a debut book of poetry, “Counting Descent”; written devastating articles on criminal (in)justice in the New Yorker; become a staff writer for the Atlantic; and put out his first book of nonfiction, “How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning With the History of Slavery Across America.” Smith is a public intellectual with much to offer about teaching (and unlearning) history, the toxic effects of racism and public policy.