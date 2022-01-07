Bismarck insisted that unity could be forged only in war. A common struggle against an external enemy would turn Bavarians, Saxons and Prussians into Germans. He engineered three unifying wars: first against Denmark in 1864, then against Austria in 1866 and finally against France in 1870. Before those conflicts, “Germany” was a loose collection of 39 states unable to agree on much of anything. Distinctiveness was the stuff of pride. As Katja Hoyer writes in “Blood and Iron: The Rise and Fall of the German Empire,” the new nation was “a mosaic, hastily glued together with the blood of its enemies.”