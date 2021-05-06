People say you truly become a mother when you hold your child in your arms for the first time. I say it is when we first learn that mothering will be a long process of letting go. My own reckoning with this came early and abruptly, when Christopher was still an infant in intensive care at Seattle Children’s. One evening, coming back from the hospital cafeteria, I heard an alarm over the loudspeakers about a code, signaling a medical emergency, in the neonatal ICU. I rushed toward the unit. Through the window, I could see a phalanx of yellow gowns huddled over Christopher’s Isolette. When I started to go in, a nurse stopped me at the door. Frantic, I pleaded with her to let me do something, anything. I still clung to the illusion that being his mother conferred some magic power that would allow me to keep him safe from harm. But all I could do was haunt the waiting rooms and hope. His life was his own, and he would lead it separate from mine — a wrenching separation, but an inevitable one.