A: Relationships are something that you have to cultivate. And so maybe there was someone that you would have felt comfortable calling up or reaching out to at the beginning of the pandemic, but then you haven’t spoken to them in six months — and do you feel as comfortable reaching out? The negative spin I can give these numbers is that those relationships may have decayed somewhat, because you need that experience of casually getting together. You don’t get together on Zoom just to chat and gossip for 20 minutes. But of course, in real life, we do that all the time. You bump into someone at work, you bump into someone in the street, and you get together with friends for dinner. Those serendipitous collisions sustain our connections, and without them relationships may have decayed, and the “reopening” we’ve experienced the last few months doesn’t immediately bring our relationships back to where they were. Indeed, the reopening may make more apparent what we’ve lost.