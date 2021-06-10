Here’s the stuff I stopped caring about during covid: My children’s grades, the condition of my house, any form of clothing, games of chance, the future of culture. It was as though somebody had stepped on the damper pedal of the world. At first, I drank more, I numbed myself with television, I doomscrolled. But then, slowly — I do not know how — alcohol and television and news stopped working. The beats were all the same, the highs and lows vacuous. The formulas were stale. I’ve come to believe, pathetic as it is, that the point of the alcohol and the television was to facilitate conversation. Without other people, there was no need. What replaced argument was a spectrum of moralities: You took a place and you occupied it. Everyone a tier more relaxed than you was disgusting and everyone a tier less relaxed was crazy.