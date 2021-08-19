Still, there is much to love in “WASPS.” At the start, Beran mentions how difficult it is to know the imaginations of his subjects with real intimacy, yet the rest of the book makes great use of the historical record to do just that. So it comes as a surprise when, toward the end, Beran introduces an especially beautiful section that follows two of his Groton contemporaries from the late 1970s and early ’80s. “Rob” and “the Cid” (and Beran himself) experience the best of Groton’s traditions at a time when the boarding school “ceased to be a shaper of the governing patriciate.” We follow as the Cid goes to law school, and then we learn much more about Rob — Robert Bingham, who became a successful fiction writer (his debut collection, “Pure Slaughter Value,” made a mark with critics) before succumbing to the existential despair inherited from his wealthy WASP forebears. Bingham died at 33 of a heroin overdose. In this section, Beran writes with the intimacy that observation and memory allow. It is a poignant way to drive the history toward closure.