Policymakers cannot reasonably expect women to be full-time caretakers for their children and full-time participants in the labor force simultaneously, and then balk at assisting them. The majority of children will grow up in households in which both parents work, and yet child care is often too expensive for, or unavailable to, the families who need it. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates that “affordable” child care should cost no more than 7 percent of a family’s income. In a 2017 report, however, the Brookings Institution found that Louisiana was the only state where the cost of infant care met that standard for a married couple earning the median income. Paid family leave is available to only about 20 percent of workers nationwide. Many families report not having as many children as they otherwise might have wanted, citing the high costs of child care. This should grieve those of us who deeply value children and families. Imagine how such lack of support affects a woman facing an unintended pregnancy, alone.