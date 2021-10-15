This is not because I believe that abortion ought to be widely available or widely utilized. I am deeply opposed to abortion, the intentional taking of another life. In my former position as executive director of Ohio Right to Life, I stood nearby as Gov. Mike DeWine signed Ohio’s “heartbeat bill” into law in 2019. Yet, as Texas’s law went into effect, I grieved, thinking of those women who abruptly found themselves abandoned to their circumstances. Pregnancy, in even the most stable situations, can feel overwhelming; carrying a baby with limited resources and without obvious support must create even more anxiety. Even as activists in other states almost immediately began discussing how to replicate the Texas law, I couldn’t help but think: This was not the way it was supposed to happen. The pro-life ideal should be a much easier transition to a post-Roe America.
Since last spring, when the Supreme Court agreed to hear Dobbs v. Jackson, and the possibility that it would overturn Roe v. Wade became increasingly real, the responses have been disappointingly predictable. Even as both sides agree that this would be a huge change for the country, the rhetoric has stuck to the usual scripts. Nancy Northup of the Center for Reproductive Rights called the potential reversal of Roe “devastating.” Pro-life advocates celebrated the prospect of passing more restrictions, saying “the handcuffs will soon be taken off.” There seems to be much less appetite for working on policies that support parents and families than there is for flashy headlines about dramatic bans.
But such policies should be at the forefront of discussion. Helping moms and saving babies is the point of the movement, not an afterthought to political or legal victory.
If Roe v. Wade falls — the scenario driving the most feverish and frantic rhetoric — the likely result is at best a patchwork of laws regulating abortion across the country. Some states, which have provisions that would be triggered by the end of Roe, would have no legal abortion except to save the life of the mother. Others, such as Vermont and Colorado, would allow abortions with no restrictions at all. The end of Roe would be a victory and a cause for celebration for those of us who oppose abortion, but it would not end the practice nationwide. Making progress toward that goal means broadening our focus from the law of abortion to its underlying reality. We can work to create a country where no woman feels as though abortion is her best, or only, choice.
We know the reasons that women choose abortion. In 2005, the Guttmacher Institute published a peer-reviewed study finding that “the reasons most frequently cited were that having a child would interfere with a woman’s education, work or ability to care for dependents (74%); that she could not afford a baby now (73%); and that she did not want to be a single mother or was having relationship problems (48%).” In other words, these women felt that having a baby would hinder their livelihood or economic opportunity, and they feared — or already experienced — privation, financially or in their relationships. Women who obtain abortions are increasingly low-income, according to a 2017 Guttmacher study: 49 percent live below the federal poverty level. What would it look like for the pro-life movement to meaningfully address their reasons?
The “typical” American family looks far different today than it did in the 1970s, around the time Roe was decided. Yet the politics surrounding abortion have only become more entrenched and detached from the reality in which most families live. Americans on the whole are having far fewer children. The abortion rate has continuously declined over the past three decades. Children living in households headed by a single parent, or in households with cohabiting but unmarried parents, are far more prevalent today, according to an extensive 2015 report by the Pew Research Center.
Policymakers cannot reasonably expect women to be full-time caretakers for their children and full-time participants in the labor force simultaneously, and then balk at assisting them. The majority of children will grow up in households in which both parents work, and yet child care is often too expensive for, or unavailable to, the families who need it. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates that “affordable” child care should cost no more than 7 percent of a family’s income. In a 2017 report, however, the Brookings Institution found that Louisiana was the only state where the cost of infant care met that standard for a married couple earning the median income. Paid family leave is available to only about 20 percent of workers nationwide. Many families report not having as many children as they otherwise might have wanted, citing the high costs of child care. This should grieve those of us who deeply value children and families. Imagine how such lack of support affects a woman facing an unintended pregnancy, alone.
Meanwhile, Medicaid covers the cost of nearly half of all births in the country (and an even higher percentage in many states), suggesting that private health insurance is not adequately accessible to many mothers. The United States ranks nearly last for infant mortality among developed nations, and even before the pandemic, maternal mortality was on the rise. Programs such as WIC and SNAP do not cover the cost of diapers, a pressing need for families struggling to make ends meet. Americans say we value family above all else, and political rhetoric often taps into that. In light of these sobering statistics, though, it’s clear that our policy priorities do not align with our values.
In recent years, leaders in both parties have expressed interest in helping women and families. In 2017, for example, Sen. Marco Rubio and Sen. Mike Lee worked to double the child tax credit in the tax bill, and earlier this year, Sen. Mitt Romney proposed legislation to overhaul and expand the child tax credit, turning it into a monthly cash payment. President Donald Trump, in his 2020 State of the Union address, became an unexpected advocate of paid leave for mothers. The Department of Health and Human Services last year published an action plan to address maternal health, including by incentivizing insurers to provide appropriate care for pregnant women. In his American Families Plan, President Biden includes a goal to provide paid leave, as well as universal preschool. Congress is now debating a new spending bill focused on family policies.
Pro-life advocacy does include a push for further investment in the pregnancy help movement. That movement, comprising thousands of resource centers across the country, provides an estimated $266 million worth of services and products, including formula and diapers once babies are born. Texas, for example, recently allocated $100 million for its Alternatives to Abortion program, which funds services such as counseling for pregnant women and provides material goods including car seats. (When it was enacted in 2007, the program had an initial investment of $5 million per biennium.) These efforts are commendable, and pro-life advocacy groups and legislators deserve credit for their implementation. They do not, however, amount to a comprehensive national plan to support parents and end abortion.
Though so much of our country’s politics are polarized — and abortion rhetoric, in particular, often breaks down into stark binaries and absolutes — most Americans stand somewhere in the middle. Seventy-nine percent say that the decision to have an abortion is best left to women, not lawmakers, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation study from 2020. But that same survey found that majorities of Americans support some restrictions, such as 24-hour waiting periods and requirements for doctors to show or describe an ultrasound. Americans’ support for legal abortion drops from 60 percent to 28 percent from the first trimester to the second, Gallup found in 2018.
This suggests that, beyond the headlines, the public holds significantly more nuanced feelings about abortion. After conducting extensive qualitative interviews discussing Americans’ attitudes on the topic, Notre Dame sociologists concluded: “Those who make allowances for abortion’s legality often distinguish between when abortion is morally ‘right’ or ‘wrong.’ And on both axes, most Americans fall somewhere in between the edges of total opposition or permissiveness.” Pro-life advocates have tactical reasons to shift their priorities and build from the public’s generally moderate views.
When I supported Ohio’s heartbeat law two years ago (and I still do), I believed that the end of Roe was indeed a possibility, but I didn’t view that as the ultimate victory. It didn’t mean that our work was done. At the time, I believed, as did other advocates, that it might take years for our law to go into effect — time we needed to implement policies that supported women and life for babies inside and outside the womb. Now it is 2021, and it seems that our available time has shrunk, even as the need for those policies has become more imperative.
No longer is it sufficient to frame the abortion issue as pitting the rights of the mother against the rights of her unborn child. Rather, we ought to be discussing the rights of both together, and how much we as a society value them both. If we could support policies that aided women and their children alongside gestational limits on abortion, we could prepare for the end of Roe in a way that didn’t devolve into panic or leave women feeling abandoned. The end of Roe ought to be just our starting point — such that, regardless of legal options, women would feel empowered and able to choose life.
Despite latest court ruling blocking Texas abortion law, most providers are still reluctant to defy ban
Alan Braid is known for defying the Texas abortion law. He’s spent years challenging antiabortion laws.