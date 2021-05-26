Ellsworth pursues not only tales of the massacre but also tangible evidence: the remains of the victims. His goal, as he puts it, was “to make some kind of new contribution to our understanding of the riot.” When he asked himself what “big issues” were still “unresolved,” he came up with two simple questions: “How many people died in the riot? And where were they buried?” he writes. “And that’s what I decided to try and find out.” By seeking out these difficult answers, Ellsworth makes clear that he is deeply committed to exposing the details of the massacre and its aftermath. He refuses to shy away from the history — no matter how uncomfortable.