The QAnon call to “do the research” (this is the notion that people shouldn’t trust “experts,” but should come to their own conclusions, instead) breaks down resistance to new ideas. Guiding people to arrive at conclusions themselves is a perfect way to get them to accept a new and conflicting ideology as their own. It also instills a distrust for society and the competence of others — and confers an unearned sense of importance on the player. Only the believers can discover what’s really going on! Initiates are given the tools — ways to look for ostensibly hidden messages in videos and text, and online communities to share their results — to arrive at “their own conclusions,” which are in every way more compelling, interesting and clearer than real solutions. For instance, learning to search for “code” in everyday correspondence led QAnon conspiracy theorists to find a “hidden message” in one of former FBI director James Comey’s tweets that, to them, indicated there would be a “false flag” attack at the Grass Valley Charter School’s Blue Marble Jubilee. Convinced that the children were in danger people called law enforcement, the school and the FBI. The event was cancelled because the organizers were afraid QAnon believers would show up to “guard” the event. The followers had created a danger out of thin air and “saved” the children from that imaginary danger. Never mind that the organization lost money and could not hold their school fund-raising event. Working backwards from the outcome is another sure way to generate a satisfying story. The coronavirus hurt the Unite States, so the obvious and satisfying narrative is that it was created to hurt us on purpose. Because the pandemic led the government to restrict our personal freedoms, it’s a hoax created for that purpose. Both “work” as fictions that explain the complicated chaos of real life in terms of stories, with villains, victims and heroes instead of bats and complex environmental issues we don’t have answers for. That’s because they are entirely fictional, and fiction is easier to write than reality.