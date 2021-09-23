She never really tells us what happened in the crisis of 2017. At first, I thought she was withholding details to draw out the drama. By Page 40, when she refers to two unflattering front-page stories in the New York Times, I relented and searched out the news myself. (Spoiler alert: The funder was Google.) And while at the time Slaughter promised “deep internal discussions” about protecting work that is critical of donors, in her book she says little about how the crisis actually changed that key aspect of New America’s operation.