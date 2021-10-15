But in the past year, the Supreme Court has indicated that it intends to strengthen protections for religious liberty — although the full contours of the change are unclear. In Tandon v. Newsom, for instance, it blocked California from enforcing coronavirus restrictions on private gatherings, including at-home religious services, while the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit considers an appeal. In Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, which gave the court a chance to overturn Smith — and to say believers should be exempt from some generally applicable laws — it declined to do so. Still, in a decision that struck some observers as hairsplitting, the court said the city had an obligation to grant an exemption from anti-discrimination laws to a Catholic adoption agency that declined to license same-sex couples to be foster parents. Justice John G. Roberts Jr., writing for the majority, noted that the law allowed exemptions at the “sole discretion” of the city’s Department of Human Services commissioner; if a city has an exemptions policy, Roberts wrote, it cannot refuse them to religious organizations without meeting a very high bar. It’s not clear yet how the recent subtle shifts in doctrine will affect court cases related to religious exemptions for vaccine mandates.