Swallowing this argument requires overlooking that the Constitution provides the American people with the ability to remove as well as to elect their chief executive. And in the event of Trump’s ejection, the presidency would go to his 2016 Republican running mate, Vice President Pence, not to his Democratic opponent in that race, Hillary Clinton — let alone to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, third in the presidential line of succession.

Trump’s departure would also mean that at least 20 Republican senators voted for removal, which at this point seems about as likely as a meteor hitting the Capitol. And even after removal, Citizen Trump could still run for president this year unless the Senate took a separate vote barring him from holding future office.

AD

AD

But suppose an alternative-universe scenario in which Trump somehow was forced out of political life. Even in that universe, the 2016 election stands. Three years of Trump’s occupation of the Oval Office are proof. For their votes, the Americans who put him there have two Supreme Court justices, the appointments of nearly 200 other conservative judges at all levels of the federal judiciary, a multibillion-dollar tax bill, a massive boost in military spending, the rollback of nearly 100 environmental regulations, and cuts to a number of health and social welfare programs. Those votes would not be torn up, as Cipollone asserted at the trial on Thursday. Those people and policies would not be dislodged. And that is because very little about our politics would change. The Republican Party is likely to remain a Trumpian party for the foreseeable future, whether Trump leads it or not, marked by the same uneasy combination of policy initiatives that mainly benefit the GOP’s donor class, plus Trump-style unilateralism, demonization of political enemies and the continuous ceding of congressional power to the executive branch. The polarization that divides American society would only worsen with Trump’s involuntary ouster — perhaps even prolonging Trumpism.

A President Pence might want to return to some of the core Republican beliefs Trump jettisoned, such as free trade, small government and balanced budgets. But even before Trump entered the political scene, the Republicans were becoming the party of the white working class, for whom traditional GOP policies held little appeal. Such voters would push back hard against any leader of their party who may wish to tout the benefits of globalization, privatize or significantly cut entitlements like Social Security and Medicare that greatly benefit the white working class, or provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants along the lines of the amnesty Ronald Reagan offered through 1986’s immigration reform.

The reality is that it will be a long time, if ever, before we see a return to a Reaganite Republican Party, so long as the party retains its base among the non-college-educated whites who now make up 6 out of 10 Republican voters. Trump rebranded the party around their economic, cultural and racial resentments. This intensified the devotion of such voters to their “maximum leader” but accelerated the departure of the college-educated suburban voters who once reliably voted Republican. It will be exceptionally difficult for post-Trump GOP leaders to change that dynamic, even if they understand the perils of alienating the rest of society outside of the party’s shrinking demographic base.

AD

AD

It’s true that a President Pence probably would behave in a more conventionally “presidential” manner than Trump. He most likely would abandon Trump’s habit of savaging his enemies via Twitter and would restore a measure of order to the chaotic disunity that currently prevails in the executive branch. He would be less inclined to openly flout the constitutional and democratic norms that presidents of both parties used to uphold, and more inclined to utter the occasional bromide about the need for national unity.

But the country’s polarization ultimately stems less from malignant political rhetoric than from the widening division between prospering metropolitan areas, where the gains from the booming economy go disproportionately to the well-educated and highly skilled, and decaying rural areas and postindustrial cities and towns.

Much of Trump’s strength as a candidate in 2016 lay in his ability to talk about the problems that lopsidedly afflict those left-behind regions — problems that other candidates from both parties found it convenient to ignore. These include economic inequality, manufacturing decline, family breakdown, crumbling infrastructure, the underemployment of prime working-age men, and the opioid epidemic and “deaths of despair” that drove down American life expectancy for three years (though it rose slightly in 2018).

AD

AD

However, few of these problems have been seriously addressed under Trump, and most have grown worse. It’s doubtful that Clinton, who was very much the candidate of the status quo and would constantly have been at swords’ points with a Republican-controlled Congress, would have had any more success in dealing with them if she had won. To be sure, the United States under a Clinton presidency would not have withdrawn from the Paris climate agreement or the Iran nuclear deal, nor would the Trumpian executive orders, tax cuts or judicial appointments have happened. But nearly all the structural drivers of polarization would have remained firmly in place. In this deep systemic sense, at least, it made little difference which party won the 2016 presidential election.

A successful effort to deal with these fundamental problems — and other existential issues such as climate change, the global refugee and migration crisis, and threats to democracy around the world — would require far-reaching bipartisan cooperation and compromise. But that has become anathema to leading factions in both parties, including Trump’s most rabid supporters in the House Freedom Caucus and Bernie Sanders’s partisans, who think that as president he could implement his socialist revolution with the repeated strokes of a pen.

As Ezra Klein points out in his sharp new book on polarization, Republican intransigence has less to do with Trump than with the ideological, demographic and geographic sorting that both parties have undergone over the past half-century. This sorting has made the Republicans more homogenous, with little need to appeal to moderates as well as conservatives. And the increasing concentration of Americans in the largest and most Democratic states means that geographically advantaged Republicans can win elections at all levels despite rarely winning the popular vote, and have little incentive to cooperate with Democrats when they are out of power.

AD

AD

If America’s democratic system is headed toward a legitimacy crisis, it won’t be because the impeachment and removal of Trump would “tear up” the votes of three years ago. Trump may have accelerated the eventuality of such a crisis, but he will not have caused it. Removing him would of course make him a martyred god to his followers; his impeachment would be a bloody shirt that Republicans would wave to justify their intransigence for decades to come.

“They want to nullify your ballots, poison our democracy and overthrow the entire system of government,” Trump said at a rally in Des Moines on Thursday night. Somebody might want that, but it wouldn’t have much to do with a vote in the Senate to remove Donald Trump.