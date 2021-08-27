Aside from a brief window of benevolence when shutdowns began and pity tips flowed, customers became more demanding. Owners focused more on the bottom line, pivoting to alcohol sales, cutting some employee discounts and pushing to stay open and keep things quiet, even as the virus swept through the kitchen staff and at least six employees got sick. My co-workers and I were left to advocate for ourselves on both ends. The emotional labor, draining under normal circumstances, took on a surreal and darkly comic sheen. During one Sunday night shift, a customer started to film me, for example, as he ranted about the terrible service he said he’d received. His Postmates order had been batched with another delivery, and the app requires the driver to wait for both orders to be ready. The customer impatiently came to pick up his food himself and threw a fit when I was unable to refund him (because he had paid through the app).