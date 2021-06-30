In “Justice Rising: Robert Kennedy’s America in Black and White,” Patricia Sullivan corrects this and puts Robert Kennedy near the center of the nation’s struggle for racial justice. She offers a moving and enlightening account of a life of public service marked by ambition and marred by serious errors in judgment, but more than redeemed by a sincere, powerful and enduring commitment to social justice. Kennedy was a political insider who became a fierce critic of the status quo; a son of privilege who came to sympathize deeply with the least fortunate. Sullivan describes how Kennedy grew from an idealistic but naive young man into a passionate and sophisticated advocate for racial justice. Near the beginning of the book, Kennedy is shocked and bewildered when a civil rights activist says he would not willingly defend his country in wartime. Near the end, Kennedy berates White college students who sought draft deferrals for themselves but were indifferent to the plight of the Black servicemen who took their places on the front lines.