Romney comes by these gestures honestly: Last summer he posted a photo of his father, then-Michigan Gov. George Romney, taking part in a 1960s civil rights march in the Detroit suburbs. In a speech to the NAACP during his 2012 presidential campaign, he leaned on his father’s efforts to address racial discrimination.

His commitment to racial equality, however, is about to be put to the most consequential test of his political career. This past week, a package of election reforms was introduced in the Senate following passage in the House of Representatives, and voting rights protections make up a significant share of the proposals. The matter is deeply partisan — not a single House Republican voted for the measures, and Republican leadership in the Senate seeks to mount similar opposition. Romney’s display of allegiance in last year’s protests is about to run headlong into his at-times tenuous relationship with the GOP.

In a way, the senator’s quandary embodies a central question before the nation: How meaningful are expressions of support for racial equality if they’re not accompanied by a willingness to protect the voting rights that Black Americans have sought for generations? When asked earlier this month about the House version of the legislation, Romney said, “That’s not going to go anywhere. Certainly not with me.” His final answer, when the bills are taken up in the Senate, will shape his legacy. Is he a conservative champion of democracy, or a Republican whose personal commitment to racial justice couldn’t overcome his party’s politics?

Not long ago, voting rights statutes enjoyed bipartisan support. A Voting Rights Act reauthorization passed the Senate 85 to 8 in 1982, when Republican President Ronald Reagan called it “a strong, bipartisan message: No American’s vote shall be defiled, diluted or denied.” The Senate reauthorized the law again in 2006, 98 to 0, with Republican President George W. Bush noting the act’s importance in “bring[ing] African Americans into the civic life of our nation.” Neither Republicans nor Democrats had to fear backlash from their parties for strengthening voting rights protections.

The politics are very different today. Barack Obama’s historic presidency, along with overwhelming Black support for Democratic candidates, contributed to Republicans challenging provisions in the Voting Rights Act in hopes of shaping the electorate in its favor. The Supreme Court’s 2013 ruling in Shelby County v. Holder severely weakened voting protections, and nearly half the states in the nation had passed more restrictive voting laws by 2018. A decade after the Senate expressed unanimous support for voting rights legislation, the issue had become intensely partisan.

Donald Trump’s presidency further exacerbated the division. After losing the popular vote in the 2016 election, Trump declared voter fraud a national epidemic and laid the groundwork for his unfounded claims in 2020 that the presidential election was stolen. He attacked the legitimacy of the entire electoral system, from the means of voting and the actions of state election officials to the voters themselves. His incendiary rhetoric continued right up to and beyond the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. This chain of events led Romney to vote (for the second time) to convict an impeached Trump.

Since then, voting rights have become even more of a lightning rod. Today, 43 states are considering 253 bills that would restrict voting access, with voters of color disproportionately affected. On some level, Americans perceive an injustice here: Only 1 in 4 voters think race relations are good, according to a poll from last summer, and nearly 60 percent believe that Black Americans are treated unfairly, up from 28 percent in 2008. On the state of our democracy, more than 3 in 5 Americans said in a 2018 survey that our government’s design and structure need significant changes. And key provisions in the House legislation enjoy support from the majority of Republicans, Democrats and independents. Yet the people’s voice is at risk of being muted by partisan bickering.

Romney has been more willing than most of his Republican colleagues to stand up to Trumpism. But whether that iconoclasm is symbolic or real — something that creates actual policy change — depends on what comes next. Perhaps, if he declines to back H.R. 1 or H.R. 4, he’ll explain why he believes measures enjoying public support, including expanded early and mail-in voting, automatic voter registration, provisions to reduce partisan gerrymandering, and preclearance requirements won’t strengthen our system and make it more equitable.

Of course, for Romney, this all carries political risk. Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) has threatened that if the Senate adopts President Biden’s apparent suggestion to return to the talking filibuster, Republicans “will take the floor to stop H.R. 1.” Away from Washington, saying the quiet part out loud, Arizona state Rep. John Kavanagh (R) recently punctuated his opposition to his state’s vote-by-mail system by saying, “Everybody shouldn’t be voting.” If Romney bucks his party on voting rights legislation, it might be a bridge too far for Republicans already at odds with him for standing up to Trump. On the other hand, if he believes the GOP can compete at the ballot box — and doesn’t need to rely on racial division to win — he can lead by example to show how conservative values are aligned with the cause of racial equality and can appeal to Black, Latino and Asian American constituencies.

Many Americans have risked far more in the name of racial equality and voting rights, including Lewis, the man Romney seeks to honor. Lewis marched peacefully to demand voting rights protections and was beaten upon crossing a bridge in Selma. If principle truly trumps politics, Romney has the opportunity to cross party lines to demand the same.