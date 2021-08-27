No one should be under any illusion about the Taliban’s reliability as a negotiating partner. The Taliban negotiates within the framework of its strict interpretation of Islam, and its promises and statements are often narrowly constructed. For instance, in the 1990s, its representatives told American diplomats in Pakistan that the group “did not support terrorism in any form” — to quote a diplomatic cable revealed by WikiLeaks — but also disputed who counted as a “terrorist.” The Taliban hosted Osama bin Laden, citing traditional Pashtun laws of hospitality, and after 9/11 insisted that the United States had not offered evidence of his involvement in the attacks. There are echoes of such doublespeak today, as the group pledges that terrorists will not be allowed to use Afghanistan as a safe harbor, even as a spokesman maintains that there is “no proof” of bin Laden’s involvement in 9/11.