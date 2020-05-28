Since the 1970s, presidential history has been out of fashion among professional historians. Most scholars have been drawn instead to investigating social, cultural and economic conditions to reveal more about ordinary people’s experiences as well as larger societal patterns. Within those broad areas, historians generally identify with specialized fields such as urban, environmental, racial and legal history. And most recently, many historians of the United States have put its history in a more transnational context to tease out what is unique or global about the American past. Much of this current historical work entails serious political analysis, but generally not in a way that addresses presidential performance.

That was all before Donald Trump became president. Now, even those U.S. historians who resisted framing their work within the confines of presidential administrations are suddenly obsessed with understanding better where Trump fits, and where he breaks, the historical mold. Even more significantly, Trump’s paradigm-shifting interventions in so many areas of American life in a short 3 1 / 2 years — whether immigration, the environment, taxes, trade or foreign policy — have jarred historians into recognizing the enormous difference a president can make.

So Dallek’s fellow historians as well as general readers will benefit from this sweeping history of the 20th-century presidency. Dallek delivers engaging chapters on the major presidents, rich with telling anecdotes and well-chosen quotations. We are treated to thoughtfully reasoned, evenhanded judgments about the strengths and weaknesses of each leader. Dallek rates FDR as one of the nation’s three best, alongside George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. He rehabilitates Truman, and he emphasizes redeeming achievements by Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Dwight Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson and Reagan. Jimmy Carter and Richard Nixon come in for more negative assessment. As for Warren G. Harding, Calvin Coolidge and Herbert Hoover, Dallek judges them not worth his time. He deems the administrations from George H.W. Bush to Barack Obama too recent for a verdict.

A careful reader will finish “How Did We Get Here?” more knowledgeable about 10 20th-century presidents. But we get only a partial answer to Dallek’s driving question. Most chapters provide a mix, analyzing a president’s personality along with the high and low points of his administration. Some themes run through many presidents, such as how common it was to deceive the American public. Sleights of hand sullied the reputations of Teddy Roosevelt, Wilson, FDR, Kennedy, Johnson and Reagan, giving Trump’s mistruths a long history. And over the course of the 20th century, it emerges, both presidential power and public distrust of politicians grew in lockstep.

Thoroughly answering Dallek’s question would require less of a presidential scorecard and more investigation of underlying structural changes. The shifting balance of power between the executive and legislative branches, the expanding impact of the media and money in shaping the public’s perception of presidents, the significance of the decline of the labor movement and the rise of inequalities of wealth, and the persistence, even intensification, of racial tensions within American society: Probing topics such as these would explain how a man like Trump could end up in the White House.

By the end of his book, after tracing the nation’s century-long journey to Donald Trump as our 45th president, Dallek himself seems to recognize that more is needed than a president-centered “cautionary tale.” He concludes that future historians will want to ponder, about Trump, “not only how earlier presidents opened his way to the White House, but whether there is something deeper in American society that spawned so unsuitable a character to become president.”

Dallek does suggest one powerful argument for how Trump’s failed presidency can be understood better by comparing him with past leaders. Throughout Dallek’s cavalcade of presidents, he takes care to examine how each one built his administration and personal performance on a thorough understanding of his predecessors. Wilson adopted many of the Progressive Era programs of Theodore Roosevelt. FDR studied his cousin’s and Wilson’s expansion of the federal government. Truman worked to fulfill the legacy of FDR, as Johnson did with Kennedy. Looking backward, moreover, never stopped these presidents from constructing visionary, forward-looking agendas, such as the New Nationalism (Theodore Roosevelt), the New Freedom (Wilson), the New Deal (FDR), the New Frontier (Kennedy) and the Great Society (Johnson).

In contrast, Dallek argues, Trump has demonstrated little interest in learning from his predecessors, other than to bash them. He has a poor knowledge of history and even less curiosity about the roles other presidents have played. Instead, he grandiosely claims without evidence that no president has accomplished more than he has, when in fact, Dallek claims, he has been a do-nothing-but-damage president. Perhaps it is not so ironic, Dallek concludes, that Trump’s signature slogan, “Make America Great Again,” harks back to an imaginary — rather than a real — past, without articulating any substantive ambition for the future.

“How did we get here?” is indeed the right question. Yet only the passage of time and a far-reaching analysis of the many factors that contributed will answer it. Thankfully Dallek has opened the inquiry.

How Did We Get Here?

From Theodore Roosevelt to Donald Trump

By Robert Dallek