And yet, this is Trump we’re talking about. His 2024 “campaign” may be more of the same old flimflam, a way to raise money — his businesses aren’t doing so well — and keep his name in the news. He may face criminal and civil litigation between now and the next presidential campaign. He will be older, at 78, in 2024 than Joe Biden was in 2020. New, damaging facts may emerge about his business dealings and perhaps his personal life. It is possible, as one GOP source asserts, that Trump will find his post-presidential lifestyle more amenable than the presidency. All of which amounts to . . . well, not very much. He’s probably running. And if he does, others won’t. The courage to confront Trump is not in great supply in the Republican Party.