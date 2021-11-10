And yet, this is Trump we’re talking about. His 2024 “campaign” may be more of the same old flimflam, a way to raise money — his businesses aren’t doing so well — and keep his name in the news. He may face criminal and civil litigation between now and the next presidential campaign. He will be older, at 78, in 2024 than Joe Biden was in 2020. New, damaging facts may emerge about his business dealings and perhaps his personal life. It is possible, as one GOP source asserts, that Trump will find his post-presidential lifestyle more amenable than the presidency. All of which amounts to . . . well, not very much. He’s probably running. And if he does, others won’t. The courage to confront Trump is not in great supply in the Republican Party.
But if the thesis is faulty, there is value in the exercise. “In Trump’s Shadow” is a useful look at the current state of the GOP, such as it is. Drucker is a real reporter, not a clip-job artist, and he does the legwork. He is a conservative, doing most of his work for the Washington Examiner — but not a delusional one. He doesn’t believe the “big lie.” He calls Trump a “trash-talking transactional populist with little regard for the truth.”
He does treat the guy with a modicum of respect, though, asserting — accurately — that Trump governed “far more conservatively” than the Republican establishment had expected. There were all those judicial appointments, and that $1.3 trillion tax cut, and moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, and militant inaction on climate change, and stripping out decades of regulatory guardrails for American business. But that’s not why Trump was Trump: It was his mouth, from start to finish. It was his populist nativism, isolationism and protectionism, which defied Republican orthodoxy. It was his pessimism about America. It was his anger.
And that will remain the style of the Republican Party for the immediate future. “Talk to almost any Republican strategist with half a brain and . . . they will tell you that attitude is king,” Drucker writes. “What Republican . . . voters really want is, specifically, a ‘fighter.’ . . . They don’t want the Republican statesmen (or women) of yore — and they don’t want fake.” This assumes that Trump was “real,” that his casual, crude bigotry, and his warning that America was tilting toward oblivion, wasn’t just an act he put on. It seemed real because, as a New Hampshire voter told me in 2016, “He’s saying the things we feel.”
The anger was cultural. It was anger over the liberal elites demanding special breaks for special constituencies, but not for them; ultimately, it metastasized into fury at any expert who told you how to behave: wear a mask, get vaxxed, eat your peas (but not your fast food). And the anger produced an agenda — one that was very much at variance with the pro-immigration, pro-plutocracy, internationalist “Davoisie Elite,” as Sen. Tom Cotton (Ark.) put it, that had ruled the GOP since World War II.
They wanted a border wall, or at least the appearance of an effort to keep Hispanic immigrants out. They wanted a tough stand against job-stealers like China and Mexico. They wanted an end to American military adventures overseas. They were antiabortion and pro-religion. These sorts of desires were nothing new in American history. Indeed, they mirrored the Republican Party of the 1920s, which passed a restrictive immigration act (aimed against Jews, Italians and other non-Nordics) as well as the protectionist Smoot-Hawley tariffs. There was, too, the pacifist reaction to World War I, which spawned the isolationist America First movement. The Calvin Coolidge and Herbert Hoover wannabes of the 2020s will need to base their candidacies on those pillars, with a little more spice — although some of the stronger possibilities, like Cotton and former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, are untrammeled military interventionists. But then, the puzzle pieces rarely fit perfectly in politics. And these days, attitude conquers all.
But Drucker also thinks that White working-class Republicans may want something more: the same sort of safety net protections they favored when they were still Democrats. His most interesting chapter is about Sen. Marco Rubio (Fla.), who seems a more creative politician than the other GOP possibilities. Rubio saw — with the help of Washington Post columnist Henry Olsen — that the objections to Obamacare were more about Obama than the care. Working-class Republicans were a base “that wanted, that craved” government intervention. Trump’s original pledge included protection of Social Security and Medicare, programs that people like Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan had been trying to cut for decades. But the White working class may also want the guarantee of health care, lower drug prices and programs that help working moms, such as universal day care and prekindergarten.
A truly formidable Republican candidate, then, would be anti-immigration, anti-China, antiwar . . . and pro-safety-net. But less flagrant and chaotic than Trump. Does such a creature exist? Drucker culls the list of probables. Since he’s been working this patch assiduously, he can make some surprising assertions: Sen. Josh Hawley (Mo.), who is “more interested in policymaking than politicking,” is out. So is Tucker Carlson, the ultimate bright, shiny objectionable — although Drucker gives no evidence for his assertion. Chris Christie and Kristi Noem are out, too, even if they believe otherwise.
His plausibles are the usual suspects. There are Ted Cruz and Nikki Haley. There are the aforementioned Cotton and Pompeo. There is Mike Pence. And there is Donald Trump.
Errant speculation is fool’s gold for journalists. There is no way to know where the public will be in 2024. At the moment, people seem disappointed with the whiny, social-policy-addled, everyone’s-a-racist Democrats. But a more profound question may be: How long will the very un-American — and largely unjustified — anger and pessimism last? Democrats have argued for decades that America is a cauldron of unfairness and inequality (even Biden, a natural optimist, seems caught in this liberal trap); post-Trump Republicans are now arguing that our civilization is near collapse. The gloom is bipartisan.
Our periodic bouts of pessimism past have been tempered by Democrats’ celebration of American diversity and Republicans’ celebration of American enterprise. The very premise of the country is optimistic — that the values we share are more important than whatever divides us. Doom and gloom is an unlikely burden for the most prosperous and impatient nation in human history; anger is difficult to sustain over time. It’s just too exhausting, and Americans are easily bored. So here’s some counter-speculation: There are serious problems, but the darkness won’t last. At some point, a vigorous and resourceful candidate will remind us of all we have to be thankful for. Drucker and most others in the commentariat aren’t predicting this, so it just may come true.
In Trump’s Shadow
The Battle
for 2024 and the Future
of the GOP
By David M. Drucker
Twelve.
272 pp. $29