What changes might be viable? Perhaps the most likely — as the Vanderbilt law professor Ganesh Sitaraman and I argue in a recent Harvard Law Review Forum essay — is ethics reform. Although federal judges are bound by a code of ethics, no rules govern Supreme Court justices. As court watchdogs have noted, liberal justices have taken trips abroad paid for by outside organizations, and, in one famous episode, Justice Antonin Scalia went on a hunting trip with Vice President Richard B. Cheney in Jan. 2004, three weeks after the court agreed to hear a case involving Cheney’s energy task force. But because there is no disclosure requirement, there may be other possible conflicts of interest that the public never learns about. Rules restricting junkets and establishing standards for when justices should recuse themselves from cases because of personal relationships would be welcome.